Are you in the e-commerce business? With the rising rate of competition in this domain, it’s essential to remain ahead of the game and increase the ROI of your online stores. To aid you in this process, this article will cover five essential pointers to enhance your webshops.

Optimize Your Images

When it comes to website-based businesses or e-commerce stores, optimizing each image one uploads can be a wise choice. To get the desired outcome, three elements have to be given importance 1) compress photo and file sizes, 2) enhance the loading speed of the images, 3) make them easily indexable by search engines.

Here is a breakdown of components associated with size:

Optimal Dimensions for Files

The amount of space that the file requires on your computer is a key factor when considering the performance of a website. A 15MB image can take longer to load and will likely hamper loading times whereas a far smaller 125KB image would be preferable. Files in larger sizes may have had an increase in size due to either extended dimensions or even higher resolution images.

Dimensions of visuals

When it comes to web images, size matters, and we’re talking about pixels, not inches. A typical website or blog photo could be as large as 795×300 pixels, making it different from physical prints.

Improving Resolution for Online Images

When crafting imagery for print or the web, it is essential to consider the resolution. Measured in dots per inch (dpi), printers generally require images to be at least 300 dpi, with most computer monitors displaying at 72dpi or 92dpi. Consequently, saving images with a lower web-compatible resolution through the ‘save for web’ option is beneficial, as larger file sizes can be avoided.

Determine the Ideal Web Hosting

Next, if you seek to improve the performance of your webshop, then finding a suitable hosting package is utmost in importance. With an abundance of alternatives, picking the perfect plan for your webshop can be an arduous task. OpenCart hosting is unquestionably the best selection to go for. It comes with a wealth of perks including optimization for eCommerce sites, enhanced scalability and flexibility, heightened security, and extensive support for businesses hoping to flourish in the eCommerce sector.

Attain a Lucrative Merchandise

The third tip we’d like to give you is to introduce an in-demand product into your webshop in order to guarantee success. Unpopular products, those that lack quality or suffer from sharp competition usually result in lower profit margins and lack of success. To avoid this scenario, you need to carefully consider the market and select a unique offer with high sale potential. This way, your webshop can take advantage of great margins with a successful outcome.

Boost Your Search Rankings

Apart from the previously mentioned image optimization, it’s essential to consider SEO if you want to bring more people to your webshop and boost your sales. Start by making sure that your website is user-friendly; customers should be able to get to the pages they need within just a few clicks from the top navigation. Cluttered navigation or too many clicks between pages could negatively affect your search engine ranking.

If you’re after boosting your SEO score, be sure to leverage structured snippets – that’s the ‘extra information’ appearing on the right side when you search a query on Google using a desktop. Additionally, incorporating link building and strategic keyword integration onto product pages can have a major effect. This will give your webshop a better chance of ranking higher on search engine results pages.

If you’ve already taken the necessary steps, it is recommended to take a look at SEO Site Checkup. With their ever-evolving tools, they can easily help locate any technical issues your online store might face and provide solutions for resolving them.

Assure Speedy Delivery

The final advice we can offer to ensure your webshop runs smoothly is important to implement a swift shipping process. Your customers expect products to arrive quickly, and this can help set your webshop apart from your competitors.

Try aiming for a two work day window when delivering orders and think about whether adding free shipping or free returns can incentivise clients to buy. Optimizing your logistical operations is fundamental in ensuring successful shipping.

The Bottom Line

Having an online store offers a great business opportunity. To make sure you remain competitive and successful, there are a few steps to enhance your online shops. Try to ensure the images are optimized, the hosting is suitable, products are worthwhile, SEO is on-point and delivery is fast. All of these factors are essential components of improving the profitability of your webshops.

Adhering to these recommendations will undoubtedly draw larger numbers of customers and bolster profits, which in turn will give your firm a substantial edge in the cutthroat web world.