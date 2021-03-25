The average American household spends more than $100 a month on their electricity bill. Did you know that by installing solar panels, you can save money on your electric bill and increase the value of your house? Even when you are moving to new house you should look for one with solar panels.

There are multiple reasons why solar panels are beneficial. These benefits include taking care of the environment and your wallet. Solar panels are also a long-term solution for supplying your home’s energy.

Before installing solar panels and making a significant upfront investment, there are a few things to consider. Read on to find out.

Does the Infrastructure of Your House Support Installing Solar Panels?

Solar panels are a heavy piece of technology that will be installed on the outside of your house. If your home is very old or the roof is in bad condition, installing solar panels may become dangerous.

To determine if your house is suitable for solar panels, you should ask a solar panel company such as Blue Raven Solar to assess your home. You will receive professional advice about your home’s suitability for installing solar panels.

How Much Energy Do You Use?

Knowing this information is essential when you start choosing solar panels. If you don’t know how much energy you use, how do you know if solar panels will provide enough?

Ideally, you want your solar panels to provide enough energy to power your home all year round.

How Many Panels Do You Require?

Once you have assessed the amount of energy your home uses and asked should I install solar panels? Then, you can decide how many panels you need. You may need help from professionals to help you determine the number of panels that are suitable for your energy usage, budget, and home size.

Do You Require a Solar Panel License?

You can’t just buy solar panels at the DIY store and install them yourself. Many states require a license for you to install solar panels on your home.

This is why it is integral you consult a solar panel company before you decide to install panels. They will be able to advise you on all the procedures required to correctly and legally install solar panels in your state.

Are My Solar Panels Under Warranty?

Another essential factor to consider with solar panel installation is how long the solar panels will last. In general, solar panels are robust and hardwearing. They tend to last a long time. However, without the proper cleaning and maintenance procedures, things can go wrong.

Ensure the solar panels you purchase have a warranty; this will act as an insurance policy should anything go wrong. Many warranties last as long as 25 years and will also cover repairs, as well as replacements.

Choose the Right Solar Panels for Your Home

Now that you are armed with all the information about installing solar panels, you will be able to make the right choices for your home.

There are hundreds of different solar panels on the market. Speaking to a reputable solar panel company will help you choose the right ones. The professionals will advise on which type of solar panel is best for your home and will save you the most money in the long term.

If you found this article helpful, check out some of the other items on the blog.