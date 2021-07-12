To build muscle, consider getting your diet in line with your training regime. When you go hard at training but pay less attention to your nutrition, your muscle-building ability is restricted. You add muscle mass when you are consistent with a solid eating routine.

Most of us are familiar with the common foods that help get you ripped. These include eggs, red meat, and fish; however, several other food types go a long way in building muscle. Proteins will repair and build muscle tissue, but you need more than that. You also need carbohydrates, fibre, and healthy fats in your diet.

This article highlights the foods you need to consume to help you build a lean, muscular body.

Essential muscle-building foods you should consider including in your diet.

Quinoa

Quinoa warrants outstanding claims, and that is why many healthy eaters make a big deal out of it. To build muscle, consume more quinoa as it is loaded with proteins. Quinoa is no longer kept on the back shelves of health food shops and now sits in the front aisle of most supermarkets. It is high in protein and still sweet with a nutty flavour to entice your taste buds. Quinoa has a delicate texture, making it a perfect ingredient replacement for rice and pasta.

Quinoa is rich in healthy goodness like iron and fibre and easy to cook. It is highly nutritious as it contains minerals that build the body; it is also gluten-free and easy to digest, making it perfect for gluten intolerant individuals. Quinoa is healthy because of its low glycemic index that helps regulate blood sugar. This makes it an ideal post-workout food as it contains magnesium, aiding in protein synthesis.

Clams and oysters

Clams and oysters are seafood delicacies great for building muscle. These foods are rich in iron; they help send oxygen throughout your body to keep your energy levels up during and after your workout. Both are low in fats, rich in proteins and vitamin B12. Oysters are full of zinc, potassium, and phosphorus, while clams offer iron and vitamin C. Statistics show that there is more iron in clams than beef; they have nutrients full of amino acids necessary for muscle growth and repair.

Chocolate milk

Chocolate milk is flavoured with sugar and cocoa. People believe that chocolate milk is not overly nutritious due to added sugar, but it is the best post-workout drink. This is because it is rich in carbohydrates and proteins that help your body recuperate after training. The carbohydrates and sugar effectively replenish the sugars, electrolytes, and fluids lost while training. Combine chocolate milk and workout supplements, and you will be ready for the next training session.

Venison

Most Australian eaters may avoid venison because it is wild, but it is a perfect alternative to the protein provided by chicken and red meat. The meat is lean and rich in protein, and when consumed, does not stock your body with fat that hinders muscle growth. Venison has a lower fat content, making it less tender than beef; deer meat is a healthy staple meal even for most health-conscious people. Other than protein, it has minerals and vitamins that fuel your body. Incorporate it into your diet with protein supplements to see results.

Almonds

People commonly eat almonds as snacks during the day. But they offer far more than that as almonds help in gaining lean muscles in your body. The consumption of almonds gives you energy in the form of calories which mould into muscles. Almonds are packed with antioxidants that protect your muscles from damage. These tree nuts are also rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Given that almonds are low in carbs, high in fibre, loaded with healthy fats and protein, they also help regulate your blood sugar.

These nuts are effective for fat loss which enhances muscle growth. The protein and fibre increase satiety, helping to keep you fuller for longer and reducing hunger and cravings. In turn, this helps in lowering your calorie intake.

Conclusion

Building muscle is vital to both men and women; however, it becomes more challenging as you age. Most of us lose muscle, but regular exercise and consumption of healthy foods can help prevent this. Rather than sticking to the everyday recipes for protein sources, incorporate other foods and balance them with resistance training for additional benefits. Relying solely on protein supplements and weight lifting will hinder your progress, but proper balance should help you attain lean muscles.