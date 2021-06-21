Who doesn’t want clear, glowing skin? Unfortunately, such bliss is only available to a select few. Nothing is more painful than noticing a pimple on your face, especially if it is likely to leave a mark. Acne, pigmentation, dark spots, and wrinkles are caused by a variety of factors, including sun exposure and pollution. But did you know that adopting a healthy lifestyle and eating certain foods can not only help protect your skin but also make it glow from within? Some foods are chock-full of nutrients and have wonderful healing properties that can do wonders for your skin.

1. Green Tea

Green tea has a plethora of skin-benefiting properties. It contains EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate), which protects the skin from harmful UV radiation and neutralizes the harmful oxygen radicals that can help prevent sunburn, skin rashes, photoaging, and skin cancer. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties will keep your skin looking healthy and glowing.

2. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are high in lycopene, a carotene that is a powerful antioxidant that can help protect against free radicals that cause skin ageing. The anti-inflammatory properties of lycopene can aid in the prevention of photodamage caused by sun exposure. The negative effects of environmental agents that cause toxic build-up, which can cause clogged pores and acne, can be mitigated by eating tomatoes on a regular basis

3. Wild Salmon

Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids (healthy fats) and astaxanthin, a carotenoid pigment that gives salmon its pink skin colour. Consuming salmon on a regular basis can reduce the occurrence of certain types of skin cancer, such as melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. Astaxanthin can protect the skin from harmful UV rays and improve skin elasticity, slowing the ageing process.

4. Papaya

Papaya is one of the foods that promote healthy skin glow. Papayas contain enzymes such as chymopapain and papain, as well as dietary fibre and vitamins A, C, and B, making them an effective aid in maintaining healthy skin. Eating papaya on a regular basis can help regulate bowel movements, improve digestion, and maintain normal blood pressure, all of which can help promote infection-free skin. Better digestion may aid in the removal of toxins from the body that cause pigmentation and acne. The antimicrobial activity of papaya can help to slow the ageing process and promote glowing skin.

5. Carrots

Carrots are high in beta-carotene, a photochemical that gives them their orange or red colour, as well as vitamin C. Beta-antioxidant carotene’s properties can prevent DNA and cell damage. Carrot juice can help fight skin problems like psoriasis and rashes, as well as improve skin lightening.

6. Avocado

Avocado is high in folate, vitamins A, B-6, C, E, K, niacin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, lutein, magnesium, sodium, potassium, polyunsaturated fats, and monounsaturated fats, making it an excellent remedy for skin problems. Avocado consumption can help to maintain cell integrity and prevent premature ageing. Its healing properties can help to reverse sun damage and rejuvenate the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

7. Cold Pressed Olive Oil

The true skin benefit of olive oil is the ability of its good fats (monounsaturated fats) to support cells in resisting photoaging, which usually manifests as wrinkles. Olive oil also contains antioxidants such as vitamin E, phytosterols, and polyphenols, which help restore skin smoothness and protect against UV light. It contains hydroxytyrosol, which has the ability to destroy skin-damaging free radicals.

8. Almonds

Including almonds in your regular diet can be beneficial to your skin because they contain alpha-tocopherol, a vitamin E nutrient that can protect skin from the damaging effects of UV radiation. Almonds also contain flavonoids, which can help to strengthen the skin by reducing oxidative stress.

9. Garlic

Garlic contains chemicals such as ajoene and allicin, which help prevent free oxygen radicals from attacking healthy skin cells, thereby preventing skin damage. It also has antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that are beneficial to the skin. It also reduces skin rashes and swelling while providing natural relief from the development of acne and blemishes.

10. Spinach

This leafy green vegetable is a versatile component with numerous skin benefits because it is high in essential nutrients needed to counteract the ageing process of the skin and to build healthy skin cells. Spinach contains vitamins A and C, which act as antioxidants by repairing skin cells and producing new ones. Spinach also contains iron, a mineral deficiency of which can cause the skin to appear pale and dull.

11. Strawberries

Strawberry skin benefits are numerous, as it contains a high concentration of vitamin C, flavonoids, dietary fibre, and phenolic compounds, all of which provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits to the skin. The existing nutrients aid in the elimination of harmful free radicals as well as the prevention of skin rashes, inflammation, and acne.

12. Oranges

This citrus fruit has the potential to be extremely beneficial in the prevention of skin infections and diseases. It contains plenty of vitamin C, dietary fibre, and minerals, all of which help to boost immunity. Skin rashes and breakouts can be avoided by improving one’s immunity. Orange juice can boost skin carotenoids, which protect the skin from pigmentation, premature ageing, and the effects of harmful radiation.

13. Broccoli

The benefits of eating this cruciferous vegetable extend not only to the body’s health, but also to the skin. Broccoli is high in vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as iron, zinc, selenium, glucosinolates, and polyphenols. All of the nutrients work together to provide antioxidant, gastro-protective, and antimicrobial benefits that aid in delaying premature ageing, preventing free radical oxidative damage to skin cells, and facilitating collagen production, which improves skin elasticity and smoothness.

14. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds contain vitamins A, D, E, linoleic acid, iron, zinc, calcium, potassium, and healthy fats, which can not only nourish the skin but also effectively treat dry, inflamed, and flaky skin. Sunflower seeds’ antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can help prevent oxidative cellular damage and heal skin inflammation.

15. Eggs

Eggs are high in vitamins A, D, E, K, protein, and minerals, making them an excellent food for maintaining healthy skin. The antioxidant properties of eggs aid in the removal of toxins from the body, reducing the likelihood of skin infections, rash, and acne. Vitamin A aids in the regulation of gene activity in body cells, which is necessary for the formation of new skin cells and the healing of the skin.