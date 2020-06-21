Zirakpur: The number of corona positive patients in Zirakpur is on the rise.

After three people tested positive for corona yesterday, the report of three more persons in the Baltana area has come positive today.

Confirmation of these cases was done by SMO Dhakoli Pomi Chatrath and he said that these patients have become infected due to contact with a corona positive person.

The corona positive patients who came today have been identified as Neelam Gupta (60), Hemchand Gupta (60) of Baltana, and Mukesh Bansal (42) of Govind Vihar Baltana.