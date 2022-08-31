A mid-life crisis does not have to happen at middle age and does not have to be a tinderbox. People can crave change and adventure at any point in their journey. Consider these ten ideas if you want to shake things up and step outside your comfort zone.

Relocate

One surefire way to make a change is to find a new place to call home. If your job allows you to be virtual, you might research locales identified as the best cities for remote workers. If you are tied to a physical office, contemplate if a fresh career is right for you. Make a list of what is most important to you and find a town that offers what you want.

Embrace a New Hobby

Perhaps you have always wanted to try crafting or fly-fishing, or maybe you thought about learning how to surf but never got around to it. Go online to explore classes available in your area and sign up. There are plenty of groups for seniors to join, or if you are young and looking to re-engage, there are rec leagues and other associations. Many areas stage organized walks or bird-watching opportunities to help neighbors make connections.

Try a Different Style

While Marilyn Monroe may be among the most famous blondes, there is no reason you cannot become one too. Switching hair color can let you sample a regenerated version of yourself. You might find the confidence you long for. On the other hand, if you love your locks, you can pack your clothes in a bag to donate and go on a shopping spree for an up-to-date wardrobe.

Redecorate Your Surroundings

Adding a splash of color or swapping out old artwork can revive a room and make you excited to entertain company. Find inspiration in a decorating show or by collecting pieces that reflect various cultures around the globe. Shop around online sites where people post unwanted items that might be a match for you. Another option is to paint or reupholster your existing furniture for a completely distinct look.

Volunteer

Getting stuck in a rut and focusing on issues that center on you is easy. Deciding to volunteer may open horizons and opportunities you never heard of before. In addition, the intrinsic rewards of giving back to others could alter your perspective and bring unexpected friends into your world.

Adopt a Pet

Whether you grew up with an animal in the house or not, if you are currently without one, visit the local shelter and rescue. Make sure you know what to expect and understand the commitment you will be making. Once you are confident you have the time and the money to welcome a furbaby into your heart, fill out an application and get ready to cuddle.

Take a Chance on a Dream

Sometimes life pushes forward, and you are settled into a routine before you know it. Nevertheless, a driving passion may remain in your mind. There is always someone out there whose job is to know the answer to your questions. The key to taking a chance on a dream is finding that person. If you want to open a shop, go to the bank and ask about a small business loan. If you want to write a book, search for an editor who will offer you feedback on your manuscript.

Read in Unusual Places

This is a double-winner idea. Books can introduce you to a world beyond your wildest imagination. Confront your belief system by choosing a title that goes against your traditional thinking. Learning about other people’s accomplishments and triumphs over tragedy can be inspiring. Beyond the story’s content, if you choose to take the tome with you, you can sit and enjoy it in a spot you have never been. Test your independence and visit a coffee shop on your own to sip a cuppa with the genre of your choice.

Travel

There are countless ways to see unfamiliar places, from road tripping to flying across the ocean. There is no reason to limit your world window to just one view. You can find pre-planned outings or chart your own. Moreover, whatever your fitness level, there is an option for you. Take a bike trip across Europe or a train ride through the Canadian Rockies.

Face a Fear

Hop on a plane, camp in the woods or take an elevator to the top of a skyscraper. It may put butterflies in your stomach, but confronting something that has previously scared you can empower you to venture further.

Small steps and huge strides can both provide the spark you have been missing. Take a deep breath and begin.