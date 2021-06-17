A motorcycle tour involves a lot of planning. When it comes to what you should pack, consider where you’re going and how long you’re going for, as this will impact what you need to pack.

You want to avoid overpacking and loading your bike with too much stuff, as you have limited space on a motorcycle and you want to be able to travel as lightly as possible. But you also want to make sure you have the essentials so your ride is as enjoyable and comfortable as possible.

Here are some of the key things to pack for any motorcycle tour.

Protective clothing

A motorcycle tour generally involves long hours spent on a bike, so you need to ensure you have the right protective clothing to protect you from the elements. Consider where you are doing your motorcycle tour and the type of weather you are likely to experience on your riding tour, as this will impact the type of clothing you take with you.

On a riding tour, a motorcycle jacket and pants are essential. Harley Davidson jackets are designed for comfort and protection. If you don’t already have a high-quality riding jacket, you may want to try on a few different styles to find one that will be comfortable for wearing for long stretches of riding.

As you will be on your bike for hours at a time, you want pants that are comfortable and provide full leg coverage. A good pair of riding pants can also give you a better grip on your seat.

Many motorcycle apparel manufacturers are making jackets and pants with removable padding already built-in, but you can also get armour separately to wear over your clothing for additional protection.

A good-quality helmet and motorcycle boots are of course essential for any motorcycle ride. For a tour you want a helmet to offer maximum protection, so a full-face helmet might be best. You may also want to pack a spare face shield, just in case.

A pair of heavy-duty motorcycle boots provide grip when riding. You need a pair that are comfortable and when you make stops you want to be able to walk around in them. However, depending on how much time you’ll be spending off your bike you may also want to pack a spare pair of shoes.

Wearing the right clothing offers a level of protection in case of an accident, but also from the elements, such as sun, wind and rain, so it’s important to ensure you have good-quality motorcycle clothing before going on a tour.

Waterproof gear

Even if you’re planning a tour during the middle of summer, there can still be the chance of rain, so packing waterproof gear is a good idea.

When choosing your riding clothing, such as jackets, pants and boots, you may want to choose options made from waterproof materials and with waterproof pockets and zippers to protect your electronic devices. Many motorcycle brands offer a great range of waterproof options and many Harley Davidson jackets and pants also have reflective materials strategically placed to ensure you are more visible when riding in the rain.

Waterproof gear should not be limited to clothing. Make sure your luggage and saddlebags are also waterproof. There would be nothing worse than getting caught out in the rain and all your stuff getting wet. You may also want to pack a waterproof cover for your bike for when it is parked, especially if it will be out in the open.

The longer your tour, the more chance there is you’ll be exposed to a wider variety of weather conditions. Weather can change quickly, so packing waterproof gear is something you’ll be thankful for if it does start to pour.

A pair and a spare of gloves

A pair of motorcycle gloves are an essential for any riding trip. Quality motorcycle gloves protect your hands and help you grip the handlebars.

Depending on the season and climate of where you’ll be riding, you may need a thinner, perforated pair for hot weather, or an insulated, waterproof pair for colder weather. If you’re going somewhere with unpredictable weather, you may want a pair to suit each season.

For any long riding tours, you should always pack a spare pair just in case. Gloves are something you’ll more likely take off anytime you stop your bike, and it can be too easy to leave them somewhere or have them stolen. Your hands need the proper protection, so you don’t want to risk being stuck without a pair of gloves.

Toolkit

While you’re out on the road you may not always have easy access to a bike repair shop. A toolkit can be useful for making quick fixes on the road.

All tyres are susceptible to cuts and punctures, more so if your tour involves rough terrain, and you don’t want to get a flat in the middle of nowhere without having the tools on hand to fix it. A repair kit may not provide a permanent solution, but it could be enough to get you to the closest repair shop.

It’s also a good idea to check over your bike before going on a riding tour, to ensure it’s in top condition. Get anything repaired that needs it beforehand to minimise any potential issues you may have to deal with while out on the road.

As well as riding gear and motorcycle equipment, consider everything else you may need on your riding tour, from camping equipment to good-quality saddlebags. Make sure you have the key essentials sorted so that once you hit the open road, you can just sit back and enjoy.

Whether you need Harley Davidson jackets or a new pair of motorcycle gloves, Harley Heaven has everything you need for a riding tour.