Your home kitchen deserves a design that will stand the test of time. Contrary to popular belief, a copper range hood is not only used as a kitchen decoration but also as a kitchen appliance.

It is without a doubt that your kitchen deserves a design that matches your style preferences.

This is why a copper range hood makes an indirect statement about your kitchen. However, a suitable plan from CopperSmith Hoods can serve various purposes in your home by offering endless customization and professional services.

Why Should You Install A CopperSmiths Range Hood In Your Kitchen

CopperSmiths Hoods keep your kitchen smoke-free and add warmth to your kitchen while helping you do your daily cooking tasks. Range hoods have been sold alongside ovens and cooktops for years as part of the appliance package.

Their popularity stems from their ability to improve air quality and add class to your home. Copper range hoods can also be purchased for several other reasons, including the following:

They are long-lasting

Copper range hoods are affordable

They are suitable for your and your family’s health

Copper range hoods can be maintained easily

They add lots of value to the kitchen

They can be easily customized

Read on to discover how you can customize your CopperSmiths Hoods.

First, learning the value of a copper range hood in design is critical. Besides their striking designs, copper range hoods bring classic style to your home.

If you make the range hood a centerpiece in your home, you are bringing the entire kitchen design together and allowing other elements to shine. To accentuate the elegance of the copper range hood, place it between lighter-colored cabinets.

So How Do You Customize Your Copper Range Hood?

You can customize your range of hoods in any design, size, and finish that suits your preferences. It would be advisable to consider your kitchen layout before you begin the mounting process. There are three different mounting options that you can choose from:

Under the cabinet range hood: the copper range hood is mounted to the underside of the cabinet that is above your range

Wall mount range hood: if you have no cabinetry above your coverage, you can mount them to the wall

Island mount range hood: This is the most appropriate mounting style to ventilate your kitchen if you have an island cooktop.

Choose A Patina For Your Range Hoods

The covers of copper range hoods fabricated with hammered copper are often treated with various patinas to give them an antique look. The types of patinas include:

Natural patina

This is the most common option for most homeowners. When picture copper home additions, most people think of this material and style. Patina is bright and can be hammered to give it a fantastic appeal leaving an instant impression in your kitchen. At best, the natural patina is not overly imposing and does not draw attention away from other kitchen appliances.

Antique copper patina

If you have a traditional or classic design in your kitchen, an antique copper patina is the most suitable material style for your kitchen space. This material style is usually darker than other options and can balance well with other kitchens’ brighter color designs.

Gunmetal copper patina

The vintage version of this option is the perfect blend. It is softly hammered, smooth, and black, making it ideal for sinks and kitchen vent hoods. You can merge the copper finish with an extra gunmetal sink for a more appealing look.

All the patinas above work well with wood accents to match traditional and contemporary design styles. To see which colors go well with your kitchen, take photos of the kitchen before reviewing the patina options.

Use Complementary Stone Tiles

Using white and grey complementary stone tiles will be an excellent option for blending your copper range hood with the kitchen’s design style. These colors will balance the copper, bringing new life to the design of the kitchen.

Also, look for other products that will unify your lighting features in the kitchen. If you wish to give your kitchen an entirely revamped aesthetic look, this is a surefire way to accomplish it.

Add Extra Copper Elements

Adding additional copper elements to unify your copper range hood in your kitchen design is another excellent approach. You are likely to find most homeowners choosing copper faucets for their kitchen design because copper is durable and retains its aesthetic appeal for many years.

In addition, you and your family members are not at risk of getting ill due to germs emanating from the faucets because copper is bacteria resistant.

Add Metal Straps

It doesn’t matter if you choose a modern or traditional style appliance; a hood with a metal strap will bring Spanish flair to the design of your kitchen. You can install this metal either horizontally or vertically. Furthermore, you can decorate it with nails and rivets.

Using metals in the kitchen is primarily about intention and thoughtfulness. Choosing different materials is a delicate endeavor, but copper’s neutrality blends well with conflicting finishes and textures efficiently.

This trend extends beyond kitchen appliances to hardware while producing a modern visual effect. Of the utmost importance, you can order a personalized hand-crafted copper hood with the decoration that best fits your needs.

Ultimately, explore your finish options when evaluating a new copper hood to balance your store and oven. If you find getting a specific copper finish challenging, consider a rusted tone or matte finish copper material if your kitchen features colorful styles.

Partner With A Reliable Service Provider To Customize Your Copper Range Hood

If you want to add a CopperSmiths Hood handcrafted or specified directly to your expectations of the space of your kitchen, consult a kitchen expert. An expert can assist you in deciding which range hood would work best for your kitchen after reviewing your home.

Some considerations include options like the patina of your copper and potential accents, and above all, you will elevate your kitchen to a new level of interior design.