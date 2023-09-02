So you’re ready to ditch your builder-grade floors in favor of vinyl plank flooring that better aligns with your lifestyle and design preferences. Given the multitude of options out there, the selection process can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide is your go-to resource for everything you need to know about vinyl plank flooring in the Las Vegas area, including how the desert climate affects your flooring options and what styles are best suited for your needs.

Understanding the Interaction Between Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring and Las Vegas’ Harsh Climate

Vinyl plank flooring is revered for its durability, but it’s not invincible. Exposure to direct sunlight can cause most types of flooring to fade, discolor, and degrade. Thankfully, there are specially constructed LVP options designed to resist UV rays and heat.

Choosing the right composition for your vinyl planks can save both money and future headaches. For example, opting for less expensive options in sun-drenched areas could result in warping and glue failure over time—a situation nobody wants to deal with, especially during a scorching Las Vegas summer.

Recommended Brands for Heat Resistance:

COREtec Plus

Shaw Floorte

Through our showroom services, we offer free design consultations. Our experts will help you choose from multiple brands based on your specific needs and budget. This is an ideal opportunity to obtain free flooring samples for hands-on comparison at home, providing insights that online visualizers simply can’t match.

Longevity: Which Vinyl Plank Flooring Is Built to Last?

The longevity of LVP flooring depends on several factors, including the thickness of the wear layer. For high-traffic residential areas or homes with pets, opt for a wear layer in the 8-12 mil range. For less busy areas, a 6-8 mil layer should suffice.

While thicker wear layers generally come at a higher price point, there are cost-effective solutions available. Be cautious when choosing lower mil options for high-traffic zones, as you may find yourself replacing the floors more frequently.

Recommended Brands for Durability:

COREtec Plus

Shaw Floorte Pro

Paradigm Performer

Provenza Concorde

Pet and Child-Friendly Vinyl Plank Flooring

Your choice of flooring will significantly impact how your living spaces feel over time, especially if your household includes children and pets. Factors to consider include:

Scratch-resistance

Water-resistance

Comfort

Safety

Scratch-Resistance:

Test the resilience of flooring samples against scratches using a quarter to simulate wear and tear over time.

Water-Resistance:

Waterproof LVP is good for minor spills that are promptly cleaned, while waterproof options can handle more significant liquid accidents like flooding from appliances.

Comfort:

To gauge comfort, walk barefoot on sample pieces and encourage your children and pets to do the same. Different textures provide various levels of comfort.

Safety:

During your showroom visit, experts can delve into the safety specifications for each sample. We carry FloorScore® Certified brands that adhere to rigorous safety standards, so you can be confident that your flooring is free from harmful VOCs.

Trending Vinyl Plank Styles for 2023-2024

Here’s a snapshot of the most popular LVP styles for different design aesthetics:

For Farmhouse-Inspired Spaces:

MOHAWK SOLIDTECH – GRANDMA’S CHINA

MOHAWK SOLIDTECH – GINGER SNAPS

PARADIGM PERFORMER – SPROUT

For Modern Spaces:

PARADIGM PERFORMER – ANTIQUE

SHAW FLOORTE PRO ENDURA PLUS – WHITE SAND

CORETEC PRO PLUS – DUXBURY OAK

For Traditional Spaces:

PARADIGM CONQUEST – CAMELOT

PROVENZA CONCORDE OAK – FRENCH REVIVAL

MOHAWK SOLIDTECH – RICH CLAY BROWN

In conclusion, this comprehensive guide aims to equip you with all the essential information you need to make an informed decision about the best vinyl plank flooring for your home in Las Vegas. We’ve delved into various factors that are crucial when selecting vinyl plank flooring: from durability and aesthetics to cost and installation options. We’ve also considered the unique challenges and benefits that come with living in the Las Vegas area, such as the hot, dry climate, which can affect your flooring choices.