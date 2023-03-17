What is xResolver?

xResolver is an online website designed to resolve Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s Playstation Gamertags and usernames into a readable IP format. It is a project from the Octosniff group called Octolus Development. It has over 20 million entries of IP/Gamertag pairs that are stored by users using an IP puller called Octosniff. Some people may use xResolver to launch attacks on other players, such as booting them offline or kicking them from parties. Users can blacklist themselves from xResolver to remove their Gamertag/Username and IP addresses from appearing on their databases ever again.

Why do people use xResolver?

People may use xResolver for different reasons, but some of them are not very nice. Some people may use xResolver to find out the IP addresses of other players and launch attacks on them, such as booting them offline or kicking them from parties. This can be done by using tools like Octosniff or DDOS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks. Some people may do this because they are angry, jealous, bored or just want to cause trouble. Other people may use xResolver for research or data analysis purposes, but this is less common.

Is xResolver legal?

The answer to this question may depend on the country and the context. According to some sources, xResolver is legal because it uses publicly available information (IP addresses are public information) and does not violate any laws. However, according to other sources, data scraping (the process of extracting data from websites) is illegal because it may violate the terms of use of the network they are scraping. Moreover, using xResolver to negatively impact the user experience of a gaming platform, such as booting them offline or kicking them from parties, is an act of cyberbullying which may be illegal in some countries and can be prosecuted. Therefore, it is advisable to use xResolver with caution and respect for other users’ privacy and rights.

How can I protect myself from xResolver attacks?

There are some steps you can take to protect yourself from xResolver attacks. Some of them are:

Avoid playing in public or private games with people you don’t know1. Also, be sure not to click on any links within those sessions.

Blacklist yourself from xResolver to remove your Gamertag/Username and IP addresses from appearing on their databases ever again. You can do this by going to their website and filling out a form.

Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to mask your real IP address while surfing or gaming online. A VPN can encrypt your data and hide your location from hackers.

Contact your ISP (Internet Service Provider) to change your IP address if it has been compromised by xResolver or other tools.

Use a proxy server to hide your IP address. A proxy server is a free and easy way to access websites through another server that acts as an intermediary between you and the website.

Are there any alternatives to xResolver?

Yes, there are some alternatives to xResolver that you can use to grab IP addresses of other players on various gaming consoles. Some of them are: