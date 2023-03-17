What is xResolver?
xResolver is an online website designed to resolve Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s Playstation Gamertags and usernames into a readable IP format. It is a project from the Octosniff group called Octolus Development. It has over 20 million entries of IP/Gamertag pairs that are stored by users using an IP puller called Octosniff. Some people may use xResolver to launch attacks on other players, such as booting them offline or kicking them from parties. Users can blacklist themselves from xResolver to remove their Gamertag/Username and IP addresses from appearing on their databases ever again.
Why do people use xResolver?
People may use xResolver for different reasons, but some of them are not very nice. Some people may use xResolver to find out the IP addresses of other players and launch attacks on them, such as booting them offline or kicking them from parties. This can be done by using tools like Octosniff or DDOS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks. Some people may do this because they are angry, jealous, bored or just want to cause trouble. Other people may use xResolver for research or data analysis purposes, but this is less common.
Is xResolver legal?
The answer to this question may depend on the country and the context. According to some sources, xResolver is legal because it uses publicly available information (IP addresses are public information) and does not violate any laws. However, according to other sources, data scraping (the process of extracting data from websites) is illegal because it may violate the terms of use of the network they are scraping. Moreover, using xResolver to negatively impact the user experience of a gaming platform, such as booting them offline or kicking them from parties, is an act of cyberbullying which may be illegal in some countries and can be prosecuted. Therefore, it is advisable to use xResolver with caution and respect for other users’ privacy and rights.
How can I protect myself from xResolver attacks?
There are some steps you can take to protect yourself from xResolver attacks. Some of them are:
- Avoid playing in public or private games with people you don’t know1. Also, be sure not to click on any links within those sessions.
- Blacklist yourself from xResolver to remove your Gamertag/Username and IP addresses from appearing on their databases ever again. You can do this by going to their website and filling out a form.
- Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to mask your real IP address while surfing or gaming online. A VPN can encrypt your data and hide your location from hackers.
- Contact your ISP (Internet Service Provider) to change your IP address if it has been compromised by xResolver or other tools.
- Use a proxy server to hide your IP address. A proxy server is a free and easy way to access websites through another server that acts as an intermediary between you and the website.
Are there any alternatives to xResolver?
Yes, there are some alternatives to xResolver that you can use to grab IP addresses of other players on various gaming consoles. Some of them are:
- Xbox Resolver: This is an online app that allows you to access features such as Xbox Live area photos, remote control technology, and second screen mode. It also helps you capture the exact IP address of online players by using a database of Gamertags and IP addresses.
- LANC Remastered PCPS: This is an Xbox IP grabber tool with a free Xbox/PSN resolver and a Gamertag IP puller that is worth trying. It helps you intercept and pull IPs from Xbox Live, PlayStation, and PC players. It also has a packet filter, DDoS lookup, and geo IP locator.
- Octosniff: This is an IP sniffer that allows you to enhance your gaming connection. It can be downloaded and installed easily and has a user-friendly interface. It is compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, and other gaming consoles. It also has an IP to username feature that lets you identify other players by their usernames.
- Psycho Coding: This is an Xbox live data search database that offers LANC, PCPS, and other Xbox tools. It allows you to easily create and manage xResolvers with speed and reliability. It also integrates with other platforms such as Discord.
- Xbox Booter: This is a tool dedicatedly used for pulling and grabbing applications to boot other players offline or online. It also lets you install the best VPN to protect your IP address from hackers.
