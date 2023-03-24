Going abroad to get medical treatments is becoming more and more popular nowadays, and dental tourism is one of the most common practices. Turkey is one of the countries that has been attracting people from all over the world to get their teeth fixed, and for good reason.

In this article, we will explain why Turkey is a great destination for dental tourism, and what you need to know before you book your appointment.

Why Turkey?

Turkey has become a major hub for medical tourism, with many world-class facilities and highly trained medical professionals. The country has invested heavily in its healthcare system, making it one of the most advanced in the region. Turkey has many dental clinics and hospitals that cater to international patients, with state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

Furthermore, Turkey offers affordable dental treatments that are much cheaper than those in Western countries. You can save up to 70% on dental procedures in Turkey compared to the United States or the United Kingdom, which is a significant cost difference.

Quality of Care

Turkey has an excellent reputation for providing high-quality dental care, with a strong emphasis on patient comfort and satisfaction. The dental clinic Turkey offer a wide range of treatments, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and oral surgery.

The dental professionals in Turkey are highly trained and experienced, with many of them having received their education and training in Europe or the United States. They speak fluent English, which makes communication with international patients easy and convenient.

Moreover, dental clinics in Turkey adhere to strict standards of hygiene and safety, with many clinics having received international accreditations, such as ISO or JCI.

Cost Savings

As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest advantages of getting your teeth fixed in Turkey is the cost savings. Dental treatments in Turkey can be up to 70% cheaper than those in Western countries, without compromising on quality.

For example, a dental implant that costs $3,500 in the United States can cost as little as $1,000 in Turkey. A full set of veneers that costs $15,000 in the United Kingdom can cost only $4,000 in Turkey.

Not only are the treatments cheaper, but the cost of living in Turkey is also lower than in Western countries, which means you can save money on travel, accommodation, and food.

Travel and Accommodation

Turkey is a beautiful country that offers a rich cultural experience, with stunning landscapes, delicious cuisine, and friendly people. Many dental centre Turkey are located in major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, which offer a variety of attractions and activities for tourists.

There are many flights to Turkey from major cities around the world, and the country has a well-developed transportation system that makes it easy to get around. Most dental clinics offer free transportation services to and from the airport, as well as to your accommodation and the clinic.

Turkey has a wide range of accommodation options, from luxury hotels to budget-friendly hostels. Many dental clinics offer discounted rates for their patients at partner hotels or can help arrange accommodation for you.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Turkey is a great destination for dental tourism, offering high-quality care at affordable prices. The dental professionals in Turkey are highly trained and experienced, with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

Not only can you save money on dental treatments, but you can also enjoy the rich cultural experience that Turkey has to offer. So, would you go to Turkey to get your teeth fixed? We certainly think it’s worth considering!

What dental procedures can I get in Turkey?

You can get a range of dental procedures in Turkey, including implants, veneers, crowns, teeth whitening, and orthodontics.

How much can I save by getting dental treatment in Turkey?

You can save up to 70% on dental procedures in Turkey compared to other countries.

How do I find a reputable dental clinic in Turkey?

Do your research and read reviews from previous patients. Look for clinics with accreditations from international organizations, such as the Joint Commission International (JCI) or the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

How long do I need to stay in Turkey for dental treatment?

The duration of your stay depends on the type of procedure you need. Some procedures, like teeth whitening, can be completed in a single visit, while others, like implants, may require multiple visits over a few months.

Is it safe to get dental treatment in Turkey?

Yes, it is safe to get dental treatment in Turkey as long as you choose a reputable clinic and take the necessary precautions.

About the Author:

Panoramik Dental Clinic, which includes treatment, oral diagnosis and radiology, laser periodontology, orthodontics, pedodontics, endodontics, prosthetics, maxillofacial surgery and implantology, teeth whitening (bleaching), aesthetic and emergency dentistry in all branches, works by adopting the service concept of “your health first” with its expert doctor staff and experienced staff. Our polyclinic, which constantly follows the developing technology and incorporates the latest innovations into its structure, offers quality, reliable and therapeutic dentistry services focused on continuous patient satisfaction.