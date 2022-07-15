Video production is now much more than just a matter of photography technique. Every time you finish shooting a work, the post-editing is the soul. Editing a film can contain so many features to perfect your work. You can use the video editor to fix any flaws in the shoot that don’t make it easier to make up for. More surprisingly, video editing functions can spice up your creation. Of course, plenty of video processors are available on the market, so you have more options. But the most important thing is that you need an excellent one. Some are more suitable for beginners. Some are for professional video editors. These are often charged a certain fee, and the learning cycle will be relatively long. It would be best if you were more selective on that decision.

However, we know that trying software one by one is tedious. Most people don’t even have the patience to find the one that works best for them before they give up and start using a video editor that doesn’t work. We did it for you. For starters, we’ve found a handy video editor that fits all the needs perfectly – WorkinTool VidClipper. It has all the video editing functions one can apply to his work. Not only is it an editing tool, but it also provides users with a massive library of media to use. The most important thing is that the software is entirely free. You don’t have to worry about any login member policy or output direction restrictions. Now, let’s dive into the details of the WorkinTool VidClipper ultimate review.

Pros:

Multiple Video Editing Features 100％ Free of Charge Powerful Media Library Easy-to-use for Starters

Cons:

Currently Windows only English Language Support

In this article you will find out:

Interface and Features

VidClipper Feature

Video Editing Screen Recording Watermark Removal

Conclusion

Interface and Features

First, let’s see this video editor’s whole interface and design when you have downloaded WorkinTool VidClipper to your computer. You will see an interface with a primary color of black. On the left-hand side is the bar where you add the video and the history of the edited video thumbnail. On the right side, in order to add a few extra features to your video besides editing itself, it also offers a lot of other video functions. You can pick any of them to process your video and export it without limits.

We have tested WorkinTool on different brands of PC computers and have not experienced any operational failures or software crashes during this process. However, I have to admit that it is such a shame that it isn’t compatible with the Mac system right now. I hope to see the Mac version of WorkinTool VidClipper someday.

VidClipper Features

Since WorkinTool has provided users with more than ten different but equally useful editing functions, we are here to introduce the most important features among them. Now, follow our steps to see the unique content.

Video Editing

Screen Record

Watermark Removal

Video Editing

The first function that we are going to make an introduction to is the video editing feature, which is also the main feature of a video editor.

As you can see, the video editing function’s main page is divided into four parts. The right bar is where you can pick the various features to perfect your work. All your uploaded videos are present at the top of the screen, and you can click on the Plus button or drag and drop to put your target work into the timeline for editing. The right side of the screen is where you can view your film editing effects in real-time.

Here you can add filters, text, music, as well as video transitions, special effects, and animation. You can either choose to use the library media directly or upload your own content and add it to your video. Other than that, more convenient features are waiting for you to explore. For example, you can convert text to speech for your narration, change video formats, and merge video clips.

Screen Record

In addition to its primary video editing tool, the second most helpful feature for users is the screen capture function. WorkinTool integrates screen capture software with video editing software, significantly reducing the proportion. However, the quality of the video is also guaranteed to be highly optimized. So, you can reassure on that.

Here it mainly provides four sections of options for users to decide on. As a user, you can customize and configure the screen recording settings like full screen or a certain area, audio capture settings, video image quality, and an output format. Fully satisfy the different needs of users.

Besides that, you are also allowed to use the drawing tools to make marks on the recorded videos like video lessons. Make an auto-stop setting in accession so that you are not able to manually stop the video recording process. Now you can easily make a screen record without worrying about other issues.

Watermark Removal

Another most helpful video editing function in this WorkinTool VidClipper is watermark removal. It allows users to create multiple area boxes to place on the image and set the blurring time for each box.

Of course, it doesn’t necessarily need to be used for watermark removal. You can also use it as a video blurring tool to blur unwanted image areas. The fuzzy size is controlled by pulling the circumference of each area, moving the timeline, or manually entering to set the duration of each box. Once everything is done with the video, you can customize the saving location to output immediately.

In this way, you can meet the needs of a variety of people.

Conclusion

Let’s put it this way, this time, we only converted the three most essential features of WorkinTool VidClipper. Actually, there are more interesting editing functions we haven’t introduced, such as Freeze Frame, audio to text, and so on. I believe such a video editor like this can already meet most users’ needs. Especially in the case that it is entirely free. I mean, what more can you ask for if you can use a video editor with various functions and a user-friendly interface without any limits?