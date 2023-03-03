Cryptocurrency can be a tough concept to understand. Many individuals avoid participating in the crypto ecosystem because they cannot understand how it works. Woltbit has made it easy for newbies by creating an exchange where they can seamlessly buy and sell cryptocurrency. Why should you use Woltbit? That is the question our review will answer. You will learn the advantages and drawbacks of using Woltbit for your transactions.

For those looking to transfer their assets to a new Exchange or are searching for an exchange with favorable rates, Woltbit is where you should be. Creating an account is easy, and you can buy and sell assets quickly. Here is all you need to know about Woltbit and how it can benefit you.

Pros of Woltbit

Multiple Payment Methods

Payments are an important part of buying and selling on an exchange. Users need reliable methods to move their funds before and after making a purchase or sale. Woltbit has added some of the best payment methods available for users on its platform. The available methods include Visa, MasterCard, bank transfers, Visa Secure, and MasterCard SecureCode. Each of these methods is available to all users on the site, and users are encouraged to use the methods they are familiar with. If you have any issues during the payment process, contact customer service for assistance and the next steps.

OTC Desk

The OTC desk allows users to buy large quantities of ETH and BTC without affecting the price on the open market. Buying large quantities of crypto on the open market will affect the price and reduce the amount you can receive at the end of your purchase. Using the Woltbit OTC desk, you will receive the exact value for your purchase without any hassle. This service is available to all users on the exchange (individuals and institutions), but a minimum requirement must be met. Contact the customer help desk for more details on the OTC product.

Security and Privacy

Woltbit secures the personal and transaction data of the users on its platform. This aligns with the data protection laws, which mandate that all user information remain protected at certain standards. All data collected from users are not shared with third-party brokers; they are stored in secured data silos free from external actors. User information is only used by Woltbit to offer better service delivery to its users. For more details on how your data is handled by the exchange, read the available privacy policy and AML documents on its website.

Beginner Friendly

New users have difficulty grasping crypto concepts because it sounds new and novel. Many terminologies are strange, and they can be quite overwhelming. Woltbit has solved this by enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The exchange has a clean and simple interface that does not overload users with information. It also has clear navigation signs and UX patterns that help crypto newbies get the hang of the platform. The customer help desk is also available to answer users’ questions regarding the exchange and help them with their onboarding process.

Cons of Woltbit

Exchange Fees

Fees are a problem for users in the crypto industry as it makes it harder for small-cap buyers to get the full value of their funds. Woltbit charges 15% on every transaction, including the VAT. This may seem on the high side, but it enables Woltbit to keep in line with EU law and remain in business. Users will get the best rates for BTC and ETH on the market, which will upset the cost of the fees. These fees are paid per transaction and charged at the point of each payment. Visit the exchange FAQ for more details.

Conclusion

Woltbit makes buying and selling cryptocurrency easy. It is great for small or large purchases, and crypto newbies will enjoy using the exchange. If you want an exchange that puts your needs first, this one’s for you. Join Woltbit now!

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.