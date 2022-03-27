Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that has no regulations. By definition, Bitcoin appears to be well-positioned to destabilize central banks. The issue of central banks and their possible successors, like just about everything else in finance, is complicated, with good arguments for both sides.

Central banks, according to supporters, are critical to the economy because they help preserve employment, stabilize prices, and keep the financial system running in times of crisis. To respond to economic developments, central banks modify interest rates and the money supply of a country.

The need for Central banks:

The digital world may be targeting central banks, but it hasn’t yet succeeded in extinguishing the venerable Encyclopedia Britannica, so we consult it to find that central banking dates back to 1401 in Barcelona, Spain. In times of crisis, a bank with so much authority was thought to be able to assist stabilise the financial system.

What are the main important uses of central banks?

A central bank has several uses. These are the functions that it performs:

Maintain full employment and price stability.

Ensure the nation’s banking and financial system’s safety and soundness, as well as customer access to credit

Central banks help to stabilize the monetary system.

Assist with the oversight of the country’s payment systems.

Why should central banks exist?

Central banks help to control recession. Because money is mostly kept on computerized balance sheets, clicking delete can make it vanish. As a result, the quantity of money available to buy products is reduced, leading prices to fall theoretically. While lowering the quantity of money in circulation may lower costs, it also makes borrowing money more difficult for enterprises. As a result, these companies may become cautious, afraid to spend, and reluctant to hire new employees.

Central banks can lower interest rates or generate money if an economy is not developing rapidly enough. Reduced interest rates make borrowing money less expensive for businesses and people, making it easier and more desirable. Similarly, central banks can expand the quantity of money available for lending by banks.

What are the risks involved in Central bank policies?

Attempts by central banks to guide economies toward prosperity are loaded with danger. Inflation can be a concern if interest rates are too low. The financial system might come to a halt as prices fluctuate and people cannot buy things as and when needed. Even money lending is halted.

The people who keep money in Central banks take money from one country and send it to another country that gives greater profit. Consider the situation of retirees who rely on high-interest-rate investments to supplement their income. When interests become lower than your county, it is important to get back some of the money from other places. When interest rates are low, these people’s purchasing power and capacity to pay their expenses suffer.

Too much manipulation with currency can lead to hampering the economic system. A high currency makes exporting goods more expensive for domestic companies. This may result in domestic joblessness. Imported products, such as oil and other commodities, are more expensive when the dollar is weak.

Because there is a time lag between when a central bank starts implementing a policy change and when that move has an impact on a country’s economy, central banks are continually looking forward. They want to implement policy changes now that will help them accomplish their long-term objectives.

Bitcoin might as well be the new future of currency, but hopefully, it will not pose a threat to central banks.