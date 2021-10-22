Creating a PowerPoint slide deck can be a simple enough task. If you use pre-selected templates and just plug in your content, your presentation will be complete in no time. However, if you are tasked with giving a high-powered business presentation or delivering the keynote address at an upcoming conference, you’ll need more compelling slide designs. Design can be an intimidating aspect of crafting a presentation. While you probably need to prioritize content and data, your information can get lost in a drab presentation if your slides are not interesting. PowerPoint design does matter. However, you don’t have to choose to prioritize information over aesthetics.

The PowerPoint slide design is equally important as content creation as both work together to create a powerful narrative. Given that the stakes for your presentation can be so high, it will be vital that you hit the mark with every presentation. To do this, you need to think about the purpose of your slides and the key message you want to convey. Your content will be the message, but your design is the vehicle for your message. Proper planning and research are the backbones of any PowerPoint presentation and will help you lay the foundations for your message.

When you pair your foundations with design and the principles for creating powerful slides, you can create the best presentation possible. You’ll want to employ expert design principles to make your slides more appealing to your audience. If you want to sell your idea, your presentation must be clear, easy to understand, and visually appealing. Let’s take a look at how your PowerPoint design matters.

Appeal

Obviously, how your slides look will impact how well your message is received. PowerPoint was created so that anyone can make and design their own slides. You have the freedom to create any presentation that you desire. With the slide layout and design features, you can control every aspect of your presentation. Your design choices, however, matter because they make your slides more appealing. Your ideas need to be presented enticingly. This includes using simple, consistent slide layouts with unifying colors and text elements.

You should also consider adding visuals such as charts, graphs, and other infographics to make your data more easily digestible. Studies show that visuals improve learning and understanding and help create powerful data stories. Incorporating visual elements into your slides will improve the overall design and appeal of your presentation. When your slides appeal to the audience, they are more likely to buy what you are selling.

Identity

Consistency and theme in your design unify your slide deck and help you create a brand identity. If your goal is to sell your idea or pitch your services, a sense of uniformity within your design is key to making your presentation memorable. Well-designed slides that have personality and character are easier to remember. Your design can be used to establish an unforgettable look and experience for your audience.

From your first slide, you’ll want to make your ideas recognizable. A design that creates an identity will help you perfect your pitch and make a lasting impression. Once the presentations are over, and potential clients or business leaders are having discussions, the pitches that they remember will get the most press. Your design can make all of the difference for standing out and creating a memorable pitch.

Your PowerPoint presentation can be the only chance that you get to make an impression and secure the big deal or account. Since your presentation can be so important, you’ll want to make sure that you craft the most compelling message possible. Well-designed slides incorporate text, graphics, and design elements to engage your audience and sell your ideas.