Digital teaching is the current trend. Forget about old fashioned whiteboards because learning from a monitor is more “hit”. Now students can learn almost anything through their own screens. Why is digital teaching more interesting? Maybe because of the interactive side. A video tutorial on how to design a website is more understandable than just words with simple pictures. Digital teaching in the form of video tutorials is usually made with screen recording. The teacher made the website and he recorded the screen, showing how he made it step by step.

RecMaster is a professional screen recording software that supports accurate recording of any desktop activity, including business meeting videos, presentation videos, tutorial videos, and even live web broadcasts. With this tool you can record your desktop screen in full or in part, according to your needs. You can also record with a webcam only and record audio files only. That way you can ensure that each of your recording activities is really adapted to the situation you face.

There are various kinds of screen recorders available in the market but for the beginners, the most interesting one is the free screen recorder. Unfortunately they don’t offer anything other than recording and the results you get won’t be as good as you might think. You need a paid recorder because that will offer better results. Of course you need to choose the best and as affordable as possible, that’s why we recommend you to choose RecMaster. Why?

With RecMaster, you can edit the recordings freely. Call it cutting, merging two or more different recordings, and much more. This software also provides various features of setting the recording format, camera output, audio output, frame rate, and so on. Whether you need to record for study, work, or just entertainment, RecMaster has everything for you. Just download the software from here.

Simple one-click to record

It is noteworthy that RecMaster has five screen recording modes and you can freely choose any of them. What’s interesting is that with just one click, you can record every moment displayed on your favorite computer screen.

Various advanced features

If you think that this is a regular screen recorder then you are wrong. RecMaster comes with great features like HD recording, recording scheduler, and picture in picture. This tool can provide you with a better recording experience, much better than what you ever get with other recorders.

Editing is much easier than you think

With RecMaster, editing is easy and fun. RecMaster gives you great ability to “play around” with your recordings. You can also add a custom watermark that makes your recordings look authentic, trim & cut to get the exact part of a video, and also delogo & add subtitles to make the video more stunning.

Varied movement effects

Want an interesting motion effect for your cursor? Or want some funny sound effects? All provided by RecMaster so you can provide a very engaging video viewing experience for each of your audience.

Two affordable package options

RecMaster offers a trial version but the recording time provided is only 2 minutes and without editing features. There are two options offered by RecMaster: Annual subscription plan and lifetime license. It is highly recommended to take a lifetime license as the difference is only $10 (annual subscription is $19.95 and lifetime license is $29.95).

ConclusionRecMaster is a screen recording software that is really worth considering by anyone. Ease of use, full of features, and affordable price are three reasons why you should have this. For your information, you can visit RecMaster official website for details.