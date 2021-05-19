A study has revealed that men feel that height influences more than just their love interests. There are links between earnings, attractiveness, education, and health.

As height is determined predominantly through genetics and there is no natural or surgical way to increase your size, what can you do to counteract these concerns? Is there a way to hold your head high with a simple addition to your everyday style? The answer is Elevator shoes.

While the height of the population has increased dramatically over the last century, there is a wide variety of heights across countries. Did you know that the males in the US have stopped growing as a population, with the average height decreasing? The global mean height for the male population born in 1996 stands at 171cm (5 feet 7.5 inches), with the US male population having an average height of 175.4cm (5 feet 9 inches).

There is a long history of men seeking height-increasing options. Men designed heels for men. Persian soldiers wore them to help secure their feet in their stirrups when riding horses. Actors in medieval plays wore heels to be visibly taller on stage.

When Louis XIV reined, he was 158cm tall (5 feet 2 inches). He helped bring the elevated shoe to the fashion realms.

Historically men with higher social standing wore heels to show they were above others. Cowboys wore heels on their boots to assist them in riding faster. However, as cultures progressed, women adopted the chunky, squared heels. They adapted them to become visibly narrower in their desire for sleek and slender legs.

Elevator shoes have been part of the fashion industry for years.

They are also called Lifts, Height Increasing Shoes, or Height Elevating Shoes. After being popular in the 60s and 70s, they slipped away from the fashion-conscious. Still, they have had a recent reinvention, so much so that they are a firm favorite with Robert Downing Jr, Tom Cruise, Jack Black, Vin Diesel, Simon Cowell, Mike Jagger, and Brad Pitt.

These Hollywood stars have regularly worn their height-enhancing shoes at Red Carpet events – GuidoMaggi elevator shoes are trending.

You may envisage a shoe with a conspicuous platform heel that tells people that you have confidence issues, but you would be wrong. The principles behind the Elevator shoes are simple; increase your height and confidence using discreet heightening features. The design of the Elevator shoe has four elements.

Firstly, an outsole that provides comfort and a natural instep. Secondly, a thick section at the heel offers a lift, comfort, and shock absorbency.

Having a lift or insole built into the shoe and fixed in place prevents movement, unlike height-increasing counterparts that move out of position during use. On top of this lies the insole, which adds another height level and cushions the foot.

Finally, an upper layer made from leather, making your shoe long-lasting and comfortable. GuidoMaggi elevator shoes look like any ‘traditional’ shoe, designed so well that they make them invisible to people around you. When teamed with a pair of pants that are the correct length and cover the shoe’s heel, it helps with the illusion of height and long legs. There are even Elevator shoe designs that work well with shorts so you can still feel confident during the summer.