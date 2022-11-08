Did you know that American households are spending over $5,000 each month? If you’re looking to trim costs, you might be thinking about forgoing certain repair services. But if you don’t tackle issues that impact your plumbing, you’ll set yourself up for heftier costs down the road.

Keep reading to learn why you need to know about drain cleaning services!

Remove Unpleasant Odors

Drain cleaning can help get rid of foul odors that contaminate the air you breathe. When food or other items get stuck in your pipes, the bacteria chew away at those pipes. The process results in the release of sulfide gas, which doesn’t smell good.

Further, mold that grows in your pipes can create a bad stench. Having sewer gases in your home can make you feel sick. You may start experiencing nausea or headaches if the smell gets too unbearable.

In any case, when the air is unpleasant, you need to get professional drain care. Turning to drain cleaners from your hardware or grocery store won’t provide the long-term fix you want. And homemade concoctions rarely provide the impact necessary to dislodge a stubborn clog.

You’re better off hiring professionals to do a thorough drain cleaning. Then you won’t have to deal with bad odors anymore!

Keep Bacteria at Bay

If your sink has a clog, then the water won’t drain properly. And in some instances, wastewater actually will build up in your pipes.

Even worse, it may flow back into your sink, bringing bacteria with it. When water can’t move through your pipes efficiently, you’ll be stuck with mold and bacteria and the resulting health issues.

If you’re prone to allergies or asthma, having bacteria spreading throughout your home will only make the problem worse. Further, you may notice health issues like skin irritation, nausea, or breathing problems.

Regular drain cleaning can help avoid an influx of bacteria in your home. After all, when you turn to your sink as a place to clean up, you don’t want a backflow of water bringing germs into the picture.

Reduce Opportunities for Clogs

Maybe you’ve noticed that water is taking a while to go down the drain. Or perhaps the water pressure in your shower is erratic. When you observe these warning signs, take action to avoid clogs.

Clogs can disrupt anything from your morning shower to your evening of washing dishes. Intervening early is key to avoiding burst pipes and backflow problems.

Pipes that don’t receive routine cleaning may need to be replaced every couple of years. That’s because the accumulation of waste will chew away at the structure of the pipes quickly. Further, cleaners from the hardware store tend to be abrasive and corrosive.

That’s why it makes more sense to pursue professional drain maintenance. Some professionals will use video technology, too, to ensure your pipes are clog-free after a cleaning. You can extend the life of your pipes by decades and prevent clogs!

Prevent Bigger Problems

With regular drain maintenance, you won’t have to fear bigger and more expensive problems later. Replacing pipes or dealing with burst pipes can be costly problems that wreak havoc on your budget. And if a clog is embedded deeper within your pipes, your costs to repair the problem will soar.

Have a drain problem local to St. Petersburg, FL? An upfront investment in quality plumbing St Petersburg FL solutions translates to lower costs in the long run. Maintaining your pipes, for instance, means that they can last longer. They won’t have as much interior build-up from grease and food or lose their structural integrity due to corrosive materials.

In addition, you can save money on your water bills with regular drain maintenance. Issues with low water pressure will go away, meaning you won’t need to spend as much time in the shower.

And when you can avoid issues like standing water due to a clogged drain, you’ll also avoid pests. If your floor drain or sink drain backs up, for instance, you may be stuck with an influx of mosquitos or other pests!

Avoid Damage to Surrounding Areas

Drain problems don’t just impact your sink basin. Left untreated, they can cause damage to areas around or below your drain. When a clog becomes too much for a pipe to handle, it may burst and leak water into other parts of your home.

The last thing you want is for a clogged toilet to overflow and damage the tile on your bathroom floor. When water gets beneath the tiles or leaks into the floor below, you’ll be stuck with an expensive problem.

You may need to replaster walls and hire professional cleaners to address wastewater contamination. And if the moisture leads to mold, you might even need to rip out walls or floors.

In other words, the costs won’t end at replacing the plumbing infrastructure. You’ll need to invest in replacing the cosmetic components of your home, too.

With professional plumbers, you can save money and time. You won’t be stuck reaching for a plunger or spending more money on endless containers of store-bought drain cleaners. Instead, you’ll get a thorough drain cleaning that helps you keep the rest of your property in good shape.

Use Drain Cleaning Services

Drain cleaning services can help you stave off bigger problems and save money over time. You’ll be able to keep out bacteria and unpleasant smells. And with routine drain cleaning, you can protect the rest of your home from water damage.

When you’re ready to get help with your plumbing needs, Google Home Team Plumbing for all your plumbing needs.