You run an efficient business. There isn’t a lot of time to wait around for things or worry about security. You want to be sure all your systems work together effectively throughout your office building. Just like homeowners worry about their family members’ safety, you worry about the security and convenience of the people who work for your organization. One of the best ways to operate an efficient business is with great tools.

When it comes to your commercial facility, you need the right tool in your intercom systems. Communication is key, especially in a large building. Intercom stations are a great way to keep everyone in the loop and make sure only the right people are in your building at the right time. Thanks to call-button technology and two-way communication capabilities, property owners now have more control than ever about who is in their building at any given time. Commercial intercom systems are the way forward for your business’s success. Let’s take a look at why tenants prefer this method of security and communication.

What is a commercial intercom system?

The commercial intercom system is designed for office and industrial buildings to allow access and communication. Before intercoms, you may have had strangers or unwanted visitors getting immediate access to your building or walking around in search of specific tenants. New advances in commercial intercoms actually allow for two-way communication where you can speak with someone at the door station. Some stations even include video footage, so you can see people while operating access control. There are plenty of benefits to these exciting intercoms that make tenants feel safe and in control.

Enjoy a new level of security.

Having secure access control gives you a new level of security and protection. Rather than just having a lock on the door, you have a wireless intercom, so you can question visitors. You can also include capabilities for workers and staff members to get through without having to ring the master station at all. These commercial applications are designed to work for you, so you can program the intercom system in many different ways. Give your property owners or business managers extra peace of mind that the building is guarded and secure 24/7 whether they are there or not.

Access the system remotely, even from your smartphone.

Before this kind of technology was developed, the first line of defense you had may have been a receptionist or security guard. This was also the first person guests would see who was responsible for getting them where they were going. Technology sure has come a long way since those days. Some new intercom systems even come with cloud-based capabilities. This means you’ll be able to grant access to your commercial property from anywhere. That flexibility helps tenants take on any task they need to do without worrying about being back to let someone into the building. This also means almost anyone with clearance can access the system from anywhere. Having that flexibility and freedom is a huge reason why these systems are so popular.

Make life easier for your visitors and tenants.

The big perk of commercial intercom systems is that they simply make life easier for your tenants and visitors. If someone comes to visit, they can get access and know where they’re going right away. Simply ask the intercom and have a conversation about the reason for your visit. This also means tenants and commercial workers don’t have to be waiting around all day for a delivery or come meet clients at the door to show them where they’re going. The convenience is a huge selling point overall.