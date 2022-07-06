The number of pupils currently in schools in England is around 9 million, of which many are aged 11 and under. For those children, education is incredibly valuable, but lessons, learning and the benefits of school don’t stop in the classroom.

Playground time, and breaks, are highly valuable to pupils at school and can be further enhanced in their value, with the right apparatus and equipment. There are multiple options, such as playground markings, sports accessories and signage. Most valuable of all, though, are playground climbing towers, which are true powerhouses of fun.

Of course, budgets can be tight when you run a school, so investing in a climbing tower is not something to be done on a whim. However, if you are looking at investing in the wellbeing and playground experience of your pupils with a new playground addition, consider the following reasons to opt for a high-quality climbing tower:

A Boost In All Things Physical

Children who use a playground climbing tower are encouraged to exercise, helping them to move more and contribute to the recommended 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity the NHS recommends for children aged 5-18. The NHS also recommends children take part in a variety of different types of physical activities that help develop movement skills, muscles and bones. Climbing towers are a phenomenal use of space in that way as they encourage children to crawl, climb, use their coordination, balance, jump and grip. This also helps them to develop fine motor skills and improve their dexterity.

Social Skills Building

When you place a climbing tower in a playground children are naturally drawn to it, and they will come together to interact and take turns, line up and learn to share. They will also be encouraged to chat, make up games, climb and have fun together, furthering their social skills development.

A True Encouragement Of Creative Play

Any climbing tower becomes a pirate ship, a castle, an alien spacecraft and more in a child’s mind. It’s a vessel for all of their dreams and creative play.

Something For Every Age & Playground Size

Climbing towers are highly versatile in their designs, with something smaller and more compact like a scramble net log climber sitting perfectly in a compact outdoor space, or one thing more elaborate like a multiverse activity centre making a larger playground look and feel less empty. Some don’t even require safety surfacing to be placed underneath and you can combine different pieces to create the perfect layout for your needs.

When it comes to age ranges, whilst the majority of climbing towers are suitable for over 5 year olds, there are so many types available with different designs and specifications, so that you can choose the safest and most suitable piece of equipment for your school’s pupils.

Built To Last

A piece of playground equipment like a playground climbing tower is able to last season after season, providing safe, active and exciting playtimes for year after year of children. With a professional playground equipment company providing the climbing tower, you can feel safe in your investment in the product and its ability to provide hours and hours of fun to the pupils in your school.

Sky High Confidence

Kids often improve in their confidence when using climbing equipment, because they learn to take measured risks and then gain the rewards of facing their fears and enjoying the results.

A Beautiful Playground Aesthetic

A playground with bright colours, plants and equipment like climbing towers and climbing frames look incredibly fun and inviting. This is reassuring for both pupils and parents looking to attend the school, creating a sense of excitement and anticipation about the coming new school year.

Speak To A Professional Play Equipment Company Today

If you would love your school to benefit from all of the above and more, speak to a professional playground equipment company today. They can help you pick out the equipment, design your perfect playground and help guide you through the installation process.With quick and efficient placement of exceptional quality equipment, your pupils will be having lots of fun in their playtime very soon.