Efficient customer relationship management (CRM) can be essential in enjoying consistent levels of business success. Many startups often treat customer satisfaction as an afterthought behind product development. But business experts advise startup leaders seeking to move past the global fail rate to prioritize customer relationships as much as other business areas. However, keeping customers satisfied is no easy task. Today’s customers have endless expectations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also presented many businesses with new challenges in running their call centers. With this new normal comes endless opportunities for call center managers. The cloud, for instance, holds significant promise for modern contact centers. Here are a few factors why remote centers can be the future businesses seek.

Productivity

Over 114 million people worldwide lost their jobs in 2020 and several others have had to upskill and re-adjust career choices in surviving the business world’s new normal. So, surviving the post-covid environment as a business community depends on how quickly trends like remote working increase in adoption.

About 16 percent of the current U.S. workforce work from home, and the call center industry has increasingly become a hotspot for remote workers. Working from home is convenient and affords call center agents the needed environment to be productive. According to a remote work survey facilitated by Stanford, remote workers are 13 percent more productive than traditional office workers. Most likely, this will be the case with remote call center agents and remote call centers like BrightPattern can help. Using a virtual call center solution can be a great way for agents to avoid unproductive issues like power outages and repair issues and involves less operational costs like desks, phones, cables, and other telephone hardware.

Saves Cost

Virtual contact centers are a cost-effective solution compared to traditional solutions. For example, call center machinery is capital intensive and businesses using contact centers usually need to spend huge sums building office environments for machines and agents. In contrast, remote call center solutions are less expensive and may only need a fraction of servers’ costs.

Another cost-saving pros many call center managers enjoy is the SaaS capabilities. The SaaS model reduces all machinery and office costs to monthly subscriptions, which works best for small businesses on limited CRM budgets and the virtual benefits can even apply to agent training. Suppose a thriving business expands into new countries; managers can train agents virtually, bypassing the stress and cost of onboarding. Ultimately, businesses managing remote call center solutions can avoid maintenance and repair costs.

Operational Agility

Traditional contact center solutions can stifle businesses’ drive to be innovative and flexible with their call center efforts. Suppose a business has to move its office to another location or expand to a new market. This move can bring several challenges and cost implications for businesses. Remote call centers can be a great way to adjust call center efforts to growing customer volumes and business expansion demands.

Many virtual call centers come with several automation features like chatbots, making it convenient to field 24/7 customer service. This means fewer human errors in dealing with customers across multiple traditional and digital channels. Remote center solutions also afford businesses more room to be flexible, innovative, and agile with their customer interaction efforts.

Personalized Communication

Personalization had become a hallmark of successful CRM campaigns and customers are more likely to stick with agents who tailor their customer efforts to cultural differences and other personal behaviors. Remote call center solutions promote personalization. For instance, it’s easier for software to address customers by their first names than agents.

The machine learning features of virtual call centers allow businesses to predict customer behaviors and facilitate personalized experiences with ease. Generally, businesses can enjoy a smooth cruise to efficient customer satisfaction using remote contact center solutions. The benefits are endless. Ultimately, they can be a great way to ensure no customers are left behind whether they reach you via SMS or video chat.