Sustainable fashion – is a trend that every fashion lover talks about in recent years. You hear about it on social media, and on TV; you see it mentioned in videos, in magazines, and in shops. But why? Because it is important to make small steps toward building a better world. Being aware of global problems like pollution, climate change, deforestation, and water issues, many people want to save the environment.

Since conventional fashion is not very eco-friendly, there is another option for people who want to do their part for the planet: sustainable fashion. The brands that are going sustainable are creating fashion in a considerate environment way, reducing their environmental impact.

Today we will give you some great reasons to purchase clothing from sustainable brands:

Sustainable fashion – explained

What is sustainable fashion? A movement in the field of fashion aimed to change the bad impact the industry has on the environment. The brands who are involved have a goal – to create environmentally-friendly clothes in a safe and ethical way.

In other words, sustainable fashion is all about:

Environmental protection

Responsible production with lower carbon emissions

Production using recycled materials

Treatment of everybody in the supply chain with respect

5 benefits of sustainable fashion

Sustainable fashion has a lot of perks. It has an extremely positive impact on the environment, as well as on society as a whole. Today we will share 5 benefits of sustainable fashion that would show you why is always better to purchase from a sustainable brand.

Saves water

The fashion industry needs a lot of natural resources, such as water, that is needed for cotton growing. Cotton is being grown in dry areas, where water is already scarce. According to various research, around 2,700 liters of water are required for the production of a T-shirt.

Water is essential for life on the planet. That is why we should protect it by shopping sustainably. Sustainable fashion uses organic cotton, which leads to a reduction in the consumption of water by 91%! Sadly, only 1% of the global production of cotton is organic due to the higher costs and the additional investments that are required.

Reduces carbon footprint

The fashion industry emits a lot of greenhouse gasses every year, which are a massive contribution to global warming. If you check the labels of your clothes, you will see that most of them are petroleum-based. They include nylon, polyester, and fossil fuels – materials that need a lot more energy in the production moment than recycled and natural fibers.

The good news is, sustainable fashion uses materials made of recycled and natural fabrics. They need less energy, no chemical treatment, and little amounts of water. There are even sustainable fabrics that are biodegradable, such as hemp, organic cotton, and linen.

Saves animals

One of the worst parts of the fashion industry is animal endangerment. For example, the leather industry kills over 430 million animals every day! Isn’t this awful? Sustainable fashion uses only cruelty-free alternatives, and it does not hurt animals for their fur or leather.

Sustainable fashion also uses great materials, but they are not made of animals. For example, there are bags created from already recycled seatbelts, there is silk from yeast, and they also use vegan wool. And what about the leather? They use an alternative, which is made of the leaves of pineapples, which again is giving a waste another, greater purpose.

Saves natural resources

The fashion industry uses a lot of natural resources, as we already mentioned. They include water, energy, fossil fuels, and much more. When choosing sustainable fashion, you choose brands that prefer to use recycled materials instead of natural resources. Furthermore, sustainable fashion uses materials that were going to be wasted, and they give them new, better purposes.

Fights for a better planet

Maybe one of the best advantages of sustainable fashion is the fact that it fights for a better planet and a greener future. Not only does it save natural resources and animals but people, too. The sustainable fashion industry is ethical and does not support child labor! Many fast fashion brands prefer to produce their clothes for much less costs, using child labor in order to make better profits.

Sustainable fashion does not support that! Furthermore, sustainable fashion aims to create a better working environment and safer working conditions by providing its workers with fair wages, health care, good working places, and much more.