Remember there was a time when weekends spent at home felt like wasted opportunities? Times when you should have been out on the town enjoying yourself and creating memories to last forever.

Well, the good news is that these days, the pressure is finally wearing off and staying in is the increasingly popular choice for more and more of us.

As well as saving you dollars on that late-night taxi cab home, not to mention entry tickets to clubs and expensive restaurant bills, there are plenty of other advantages too.

You can actually talk to your friends

In tests, it’s been found that the average noise level in a nightclub is around 100 decibels. That doesn’t just make it hard to hear what friends are saying to you, it can also harm your health in some fairly unexpected ways. Isn’t it better to meet up in the peace and quiet of your home instead? Plenty of people seem to think so now.

You create the menu

How often have you gone out, looked down the menu and not found anything on it that really tickles your fancy? When you stay in you can either prepare your favorite dishes or dial out for delivery. These days you can usually find pretty much any cuisine you want online, and it’ll be delivered piping hot to your door.

Don’t like the playlist? Then put together your own

Similarly, sometimes the venues you choose for a night out can end up playing music that you’re just not really into. It could be that they’re trying out a new DJ for the night who’s giving off the wrong vibe. Or it might just be that the management’s taste sucks. But at home, you’re in charge of the sounds. Plus putting together a great Spotify playlist can be almost as much fun as listening to one.

There’s so much choice

Thanks to the internet, there’s almost nothing that you can’t now do at home that you used to have to go out for. For example, how many movies are available online now almost as soon as they’ve had their cinema release? Or, for casino fans, there are now so many places they can enjoy games like online live roulette. These sites also often offer special online versions of the game tied in with TV shows like “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” that you just won’t anywhere else.

And no need to dress up either

Sure, it can be nice to put on your glad rags or get suited and booted once in a while. But it’s even more relaxing to just put on some old sweatpants and relax in the place where you feel the most comfortable of all.

So next time you start planning a big night out, maybe think again. After all, you’ll end up spending less, and having even more fun and, when it’s all over, you’ll be feet, not miles, from your bed!