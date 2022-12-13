If you need a change, maybe all you need to do is move to another country. There just so happen to be one, right here, on the same island as England: Wales. It may be much smaller, but you should know that their football team was one of the few to actually make it to the World Cup, again, this year. Here is why moving to Wales could be the best decision you have ever taken in your life.

You could save a Lot of Money

Having your own place in London is certainly not an easy feat. Even renting in the English capital will cost you more than you dare to imagine, these days. But if you are someone that likes the life that capital cities have to offer, what can you do? You could start by moving to Cardiff! The capital city of Wales might not offer a choice has large as London, in terms of activities, but it certainly covers most of the necessary ones, including good food, great pubs and various entertainment locations. All this at a much lower cost than in London. Maybe it is time to look for removal companies in Wales, and start planning your move.

You could live On Its Beautiful Coastline

Living by the water is something many people wish for. When you move your family to Wales, you will have that possibility, since the country features 870 miles of coastline, where you can find the house of your dream. Once there, you can go on long hikes on the Wales Coastal Path, which offers amazing views and panoramas that have nothing to envy others.

Visit Some of the Most Beautiful Castles on the Island

If you have never been to Whales, you are missing out on visiting incredible castles that tell the tale of this wonderful country, but of the UK as a whole, as well. You will be amazed when you finally get to walk inside the one where the Prince of Wales title is given out by the reigning Sovereign to its oldest son or daughter. In fact, the passing of the title should take place soon, in the coming months, between King Charles III and his son William. But this will only be the beginning of your journey, as there are over 400 castles to visit in Wales.

Welsh People are Welcoming

This is the most important element to look at, when you move to a new country. If you arrive there and you find that everyone is closed, and that they won’t let you in their group, you won’t last long in the location you chose. That won’t be the case in Wales. Its people are some of the most welcoming in the Western world, and that includes to English people, except maybe on game nights.

Brewing Some of the Best Beers in the UK

Everyone loves beer, right? In these parts of the world, that is for sure. Wales possesses a great number of microbreweries that will cater to your need, such as the most famous one of them called “Brains,” and other well-known like “Pipes” and “Tiny Rebel”.