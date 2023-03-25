Meta Description: Good indoor air quality is important for physical and mental well-being. MERV filters can ensure great air quality inside your home. Just find the MERV filter that is right for your HVAC!

Introduction

Indoor air quality plays a crucial role in our health and well-being. As we spend a lot of time inside our homes, keeping the air quality indoors as clean as possible is necessary. Poor indoor air quality causes many health issues, such as frequent allergy attacks, serious lung diseases, asthma problems, etc. One of the easiest ways to improve indoor air quality is by investing in premium-quality air filters. And for that, MERV filters are the perfect fit for you.

Understanding MERV Ratings

MERV ratings give us a clear idea about an air filter’s efficiency in capturing air pollutants. These filters are designed to catch air particles of various sizes. This rating system has a range from 1-20. The higher the rating, the better its air filtration capability. Almost all MERV filters can improve indoor air quality, but higher-rated ones do better.

Which MERV Filter Should I Use

Before buying an air filter, you need to decide which rating and what type of MERV filters you need. As different rated filters are suitable for different places. Usually, lower-rated MERV filters or MERV ratings 1-6 are suitable for industrial workplaces and minimal filtration environments but not recommended for homes.

Medium-rated MERV filters or ratings 8-13 are mostly suitable for homes and offices. These are effective for people with allergies or asthma problems. MERV 8 air filters are considered ideal air filters for homes. These filters can also remove pet dander, so if you own pets, you can buy these filters for your HVAC; for that, you can go for MERV 13 air filters.

The highest-rated MERV filters are those with a rating of 14-20. These filters provide maximum air filtration. These are used in hospitals, laboratories, and places that require a sterile environment. These filters remove dangerous airborne particles such as bacteria, viruses, carbon, dust, allergens, etc.

After understanding which rating you need, determine which air filter size for example 11.25×19.25×1 air filters, 20.75×20.75×1 air filters is used in your HVAC. Buy the filters that perfectly fit your HVAC system.

Reasons Why MERV filters are a Smart Investment

There are multiple reasons why investing in MERV filters is a smart decision. Here we have listed some of the reasons why you should invest in MERV filters-

Cost-effective

Using MERV filters is one of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy good-quality air inside your home. MERV-rated filters are highly effective at removing pollutants from the air. Out of all the options available in the market, MERV filters have the most reasonable price. So by investing in these filters, you can enjoy a comfortable environment at a very affordable price.

Removes The Tiniest Pollutants

MERV filters are well-known for their ability to remove pollutants from the air. Most MERV filters can remove particles with a size between 0.3 microns to 10 microns. These filters can trap a wide range of tiny pollutants such as dust mites, pollen, mold, allergens, viruses, bacteria, etc. By removing these harmful particles floating in the air, MERV filters improve your indoor air quality

Helps with Allergies and Asthma Symptoms

MERV filters are highly useful for people with extreme allergy problems or other respiratory issues such as asthma or lung diseases. MERV filters capture risky allergens and protect you from frequent allergy attacks. By reducing dust particles, MERV HVAC filters make it easy for you to breathe clean air.

Easier to maintain

MERV filters are pretty easy to maintain. Routine maintenance will save you from costly repairs. As most MERV filters come with the user manual, you can follow the manual to replace the filter by yourself. Usually, most MERV filters are supposed to be replaced after every 90 days. Replacing the filters regularly will keep your indoor air quality as refreshed as possible.

Conclusion

Conclusion