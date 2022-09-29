In the early days, people used to watch their favorite shows on cable TV. As time passed, the internet started to widen its scope of service. A new concept of online Streaming came into existence. But as of today, streaming is not a new thing.

A considerable part of the population is well aware of the best streaming services due to popular review sites like Streamingrant. However, the question of the debate is why streaming has a higher acceptance rate than cable TV. To answer that, some potential reasons have been put forward in this article. Let’s see how online streaming beats cable TV.

Will Online Streaming Replace Cable TV?

Well, it does not seem so. With the increased acceptance of online Streaming among people, online Streaming will indeed beat cable TV in some aspects. However, it does not seem to be logical that there would not be anyone to use cable TV.

Did you count the age factor? Do older people appreciate online streaming over cable TV? Probably not. Likewise, there could be other reasons that will keep cable TV around for quite some years. But since Streaming is more in the game now, let’s see how it outperforms cable TV.

Reasons Why Streaming Is Better than Cable TV

Access to Content instantly

Watching your favorite shows on cable TV would be fun, but something is not right. It is that you have to wait. Imagine you watching an episode of a TV show, and the episode ends with a cliffhanger. Chances are, you would not prefer to wait for a week or so just to watch another episode.

With online Streaming, you have access to all episodes, and you can just watch them in a single go. There is no waiting required at all. All you have to do is login into your streaming platform, search for the show and start eating popcorn.

There are No Commercial Ads

You can bet that finding a person who loves to have commercial ads in between their favorite shows is next to impossible. Even ads on social media have already earned a badge of extreme frustration.

With cable TV, it is common for companies to run their ads. On the contrary, you can even watch a whole series without having a single commercial popping right into the middle of the show. Just enjoy your favorite shows uninterrupted.

Multi-user Access

Imagine you want to watch a show, but at the same time, another show is running that your grandpa loves. Well, in that situation, chances are that there will be some back and forth happening.

With online Streaming, different people can log into the same account or create sub-accounts. Every user can stream whatever they want whenever they want.

Cable TV Doesn’t Allow Commutes

When we talk about cable TV, you must have to sit in front of the TV to enjoy documentaries or shows. But always managing to get in front of the TV at the right time is impossible for everyone.

What if you have to travel to another country? How are you going to watch the documentaries then? What is frustrating is that even upon your return, you cannot watch what aired in the past days.

With online Streaming, there is no such problem. You can travel to the farthest country and still be able to watch the shows by just logging into your streaming platform. Even if you did not have the chance, you could watch those shows after your return.

Access to New Content

Content on cable TV is usually limited in terms of variety. Cable TV wastes a big load of time by showing already premiered old content time and time again. Plus, there are thousands of TV shows, and not all of those are available on cable TV.

With Streaming, you are welcomed with a wide variety of content, both new and old. Your wish to watch a particular documentary or show will definitely be fulfilled on streaming platforms.

Binge-Watching

It is a bitter reality that our daily schedules have become very hectic and packed up. Whatever profession we belong to, we spend the whole day working for at least five days a week. If you were to watch a documentary or some sport on cable TV that premiered when you were at work, you certainly could not enjoy it.

After DVDs, streaming platforms are another source of binge-watching. You can watch all those missed episodes in your free time in one go. You are free to watch shows at your own pace wherever you like.

No Time Boundaries

Imagine your friend just informed you of a documentary released three years ago, and it seemed to be an amazing and informative one. Would you be able to watch that documentary on cable TV? Probably not.

With Streaming, there is no dimension of time. You can search for a documentary released years ago and start watching them almost immediately.

Conclusion

Cable TV has been around for years. When it started, it was at an exponential high. However, the internet is becoming huge every day in terms of the content available on it. One such example is online streaming.

Compared to cable TV, streaming has become more popular and earned a good reputation. There are various reasons why streaming is better than cable TV, and some of them are explained in this article.