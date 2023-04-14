Faster loading speed, high performance, and mobile-ready features are the characteristics of successful digital solutions. In fact, Mobile devices have become the prime choice for online shoppers. More than 70% of online shoppers purchase through mobile devices. Digital businesses need Magento’s progressive web apps to keep up with these latest technological advances. However, do you know what a Magento PWA is and when your business needs one?

This article explores the following:

What is Magento PWA?

Advantages of Building a Magento PWA for eCommerce Stores

When Should You Choose a Magento PWA?

What is the Cost of Building a Magento PWA?

Let’s find out.

What is Magento PWA?

Magento PWA is a leading platform for launching eCommerce-based functional progressive web apps. They are web apps that appear and function like native mobile apps. Magento PWAs are developed using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Magento Commerce functional features. A Magento-powered progressive web app benefits an online store with quick loading, SEO features, push notifications, and more.

Here are Some Statistics about PWA

PWAs come with 36% higher chances of conversion than the native Android & iOs apps.

Forbes increased by 100% engagement and 43% rise in sessions with the launch of its PWA.

The Alibaba group saw a 76% rise in the conversion rate with their progressive web app.

The Twitter PWA reduced the bounce rate of the social media giant by 20%.

PWAs are very compact in size and load much faster than native apps.

5 Benefits of Building a Magento PWA for eCommerce Stores

Greater Visibility over the Search Engine Result Pages (SERPs)

PWAs perform well over SERPs as they are web solutions with distinct URLs. They are lightweight web apps with incredible speed performance, resulting in easy indexing. Additionally, the Magento PWA follows the SEO best practices and lets you optimise meta tags, descriptions, images, and titles. The result is improved organic traffic among online shoppers.

Blazing Speed Performance Enhancing UX

The Magento PWA powers the business with a fast-loading web app. The eCommerce platform leverages various technology tools, including App Shells & Web Push API, for minimising network requests. It also uses caching to enhance the delivery of content over the internet. It drastically trims the page loading time and helps shoppers with faster navigation through the site.

Functions like Native Mobile Apps

Magento PWAs act and function like mobile apps and offer seamless performance. Online shoppers can add a shortcut icon of the PWA over the home screen. PWAs also come with offline accessibility, push notifications, and more. Additionally, they offer greater flexibility regarding feature development and a uniform UX over iOS, Android, & web. Businesses save costs & development time with the best PWA development agency.

Tackles Cart Abandonment Rate with Push Notifications

Magento PWA offers push notifications, a potent tool to combat the cart abandonment rate of the web store. Online store merchants can use PWA to notify customers about incomplete orders or user sessions. They also help promote sales, announce tempting deals, and encourage users to place final orders.

Offline Accessibility

Users on the go can access your eCommerce app with the Magento PWA. The offline features of the ecommerce platform let users view products and services and place orders. It proves helpful in driving conversion rates in regions with weak internet connectivity. It is possible because Magento leverages caching capabilities to display the page layouts and functional features to the users.

When Should You Choose a Magento PWA?

The decision to launch a PWA may confound online store merchants. However, weighing down the benefits and your current webstore requirements helps to make the right decision. Focus on the following factors to make a sound decision:

You can develop a PWA on a limited budget.

It works effectively for all ranges of business enterprises, whether large or small.

If your website or web app is outdated, it’s preferable to go with a PWA as it reaches users over iOS, Android, and the web.

Your present site has poor speed performance.

You want to decrease the bounce rate and enhance the traffic & conversion rate of the webstore

What is the Cost of Building a Magento PWA?

The exact cost of developing Magento PWA depends on whether you use theme extensions or the PWA studio. TThe following provides an overview of the PWA development cost:

PWA Theme Customisation

Magento comes with various PWA-based themes, including free and paid themes. The cost of paid themes usually ranges between $5000 to $40,000. The number of functional features and the time to customise them further influences the development cost. A UK based Magento development agency can customise themes for higher brand identity and business values.

PWA Studio for Developing from Scratch

PWA studio lets you create a Magento PWA from scratch. However, this method requires more time and cost investment as creating features from scratch requires more time. This development method is suitable for large-scale enterprises as they need more streamlined workflows with the business.

Use of PWA Extensions

PWA extensions help you integrate new features into the web app quickly. There are several PWA extensions available to upgrade the features of a webstore. However, on the downside, integrating too many extensions leads to a sharp rise in the development cost of web apps. It is viable to inspect the feedback offered by previous users to integrate only quality extensions into the web store.

Wrapping Up

Magento PWA is future-proof technology and an all-in-one solution for developing reliable websites. From high UX to cart recovery support, the eCommerce platform helps with every aspect of an online store. Building a Magento PWA is a perfect choice if you have an old and outdated store. The affordable cost and great features make them suitable for big and small webshops.

Moreover, one can build and launch a Magento PWA in a limited timeframe. The availability of the extensions makes it easier to experiment with new features. Leading brands, including Twitter, Forbes, Starbucks, Uber, Debenhams and BMW, have launched successful PWAs for their online customers.