Owning a car is a necessity for most modern people. Having a car makes everyday life much easier because with the purchase of a car, you get a huge advantage in mobility.

An integral attribute of any car is the keys: the key for the car door (key fob) and the ignition key. Without this device, the motorist will not be able to open the car and start it.

It is extremely important to have a spare car key. Spare car keys may come in handy in these situations:

You have lost your car key or the key has been broken. If you do not have a duplicate, you will have to order a key from a dealer or a third-party company. Often this is quite long and expensive.

You locked the key inside the car. One of the most popular services provided by our company: emergency opening of the car door. Often, car owners forget the key in the car and close the door. In such a situation, the car owner faces a choice: turn to an auto locksmith or try to open a car door without a key without the involvement of specialists. It is worth noting that in such a situation, even for specialists with many years of experience, it can be difficult to unlock the car (especially if the car is equipped with the latest anti-hacking tools). The situation is when the owner of the car could not open the door on his own, damaged the lock, and then turned to an auto locksmith, complicated by a partial malfunction of the car’s lock.

Someone else is using your car. If someone close to you has the opportunity to use your car, ordering a second car key will undoubtedly be the right decision.

We’ve Got The Key offers car key manufacturing and programming services for more than 90% of car models. We guarantee that the key produced by us will not differ from the official key and will work reliably and for a very long time. We have over 200 auto locksmiths throughout the country, so we can also guarantee that the production and delivery of a new car key will not take long. Usually, we produce a new key in one business day. All products are covered by an official guarantee from our company. You can be sure that if the key breaks, we will replace it for you free of charge (except when the breakdown was due to the fault of the owner).

If the purchase of a new car key is relevant for you, we advise you to contact us, because:

We work 24/7 throughout the country.

We have over 750 verified reviews from our satisfied customers on Trustpilot.

We provide an official guarantee for all keys made by us.

For more information about our services or to place an order, just contact us. Feel free to call or fill out a form on the site. Our highly trained telephone operators are on hand to answer all your questions, provide you with the price of a new car key and guide you through the next steps.