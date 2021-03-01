What is the first thing you notice in a home? Of course, you look at the aesthetics.

But, the most important thing to notice is the flooring. Is it sturdy and less noisy? If yes, you instantly think of buying the house. There are other factors to consider, but sturdy and visually appealing flooring is a big plus.

If you own a home and want to remodel it, consider opting for engineered bamboo flooring.

Wood flooring is popular for its well-known benefits. It looks great and gives a regal look. However, bamboo flooring is gaining traction today. These are made from naturally occurring bamboo material. They are available in different forms, such as vertical, horizontal, and engineered bamboo flooring. Let us know more about bamboo flooring and why you must opt for your home.

Engineering bamboo flooring is blended with bamboo, plywood, and a thin strip of real wood. It gives the feel of real wood flooring. They are a cheaper alternative to wood flooring and are better than their solid counterparts.

Why is engineered bamboo flooring perfect?

Let’s take a quick look at the benefits of having an engineered bamboo floor in your home.

Eco-friendly

We live in a world of impending climate change. Engineered bamboo flooring is made from naturally occurring bamboo, which needs less time to grow than trees and is easy to grow. Also, they are not made from plastic but are a durable choice for flooring.

Different types are available.

Vertical flooring where the bamboos look like they are stack on top of each other. Horizontal flooring has horizontal strips of bamboos, and strand woven flooring has a mix of bamboo fibers and resin. They are the most durable form.

Shades

Carbonized bamboo floorings give darker shades. It has increased the color choices in which these floorings are available.

Life

Engineering bamboo flooring is extremely durable. When compared to oak, the strand woven type has double the hardness of oak. Other forms are also as hard as oak. Some come with a plastic layer on top to prevent wear and tear. Overall, these are more durable than natural wood flooring.

Anti-microbial properties

Bamboo is a microbe-repellant, so the flooring will not be prone to any damage. It repels even pollen, which is good news to those with allergies.

Easy-to-fix

They are easy to lay down on the floor. Some are click-together flooring that you can fix by yourself. It also takes very little time to install when compared to other kinds of flooring. You can also replace them easily.

Concluding Thoughts

However, there are some flipsides to these flooring. Even though their durability is laudable, they may not have water-resistant properties. Similarly, the quality of the product depends on the manufacturing process.

Regulations vary with those produced in the US and abroad. There is also a contentious debate on the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during the manufacture of bamboo flooring. It alone can negate the sustainability and eco-friendliness offered by the product. But not all bamboo flooring processes produce VOCs, so it is no correct to say they are all polluting. Even though the price of engineered flooring is said to be cheaper than solid bamboo flooring, sometimes, depending on the product, they might become more expensive.

Like all other things, engineered bamboo flooring has its pros and cons. But, it does not make it any less suitable for you. You can trust the scratch-proof, durable, cheap, and eco-friendly product when it comes to using it in your home. With more choices of engineered bamboo flooring available, you can opt for the ones suiting your requirement.