The practice of buying essays online has become increasingly popular among students in recent years. There are several reasons a student might choose to pay for an essay online rather than write it themselves. We have concluded a research on why this service is so popular.

Lack of time

One reason why students might buy essays online is due to a lack of time. Many students juggle many responsibilities, such as classes, work, extracurricular activities, sports, and hobbies, and may not have the time to devote to researching and writing high-quality academic papers. Buying an essay online can save time and help them focus on other important tasks.

Poor writing skills

Another reason why students might buy essays online is due to a lack of writing skills. Not all people are confident or skilled writers and may struggle with developing ideas and keeping up with the required structure. Buying an essay online can help them achieve a high-quality piece of work without the stress of writing it themselves. However, this approach will lead to not developing as a personality and staying on the same academic level.

Stress and anxiety

Some students may experience stress and anxiety when it comes to writing essays. They may feel overwhelmed by the research, planning, and writing process and may buy essays to alleviate this stress. The concept of blank-page paralysis is typical for people who don’t know what to start with when it comes to expressing their thoughts.

Lack of knowledge

Students may also lack knowledge of the subject matter and may not know how to research and write an essay on the topic. In this case, buying an essay online can help them to understand the subject and get a high grade. Instead of enhancing their critical and analytical thinking, they look for ready-made solutions that are not beneficial for their personal development.

Social pressure

Some students may be under pressure to achieve good grades and maintain a high academic performance. Perfectionists and A-students have a fear of letting others down and not performing enough. It can even develop into constant fear and psychological problems. Cheating and buying essays help them meet these social expectations and avoid the possibility of failure.

It’s important to note that buying essays online can have serious consequences for students. It destroys the whole concept of education. As college and university fees are sky-high, students often just waste their time relying on ready solutions and not getting practical skills or knowledge. Moreover, buying essays online can also be a financial scam. Many untrustworthy services sell low-quality papers at unreasonable prices, leading to trouble with plagiarism and low grades.

In conclusion, students buy essays online for various reasons, such as lack of time, writing skills, stress and anxiety, knowledge, and pressure to succeed. However, buying essays online can have serious consequences and is not recommended regularly. Instead, students can seek help from their professors, academic advisors, or writing centers on campus to achieve high-quality academic work.