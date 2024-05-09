Why do I keep rolling my ankle? You’re not alone if you find yourself frequently asking this question. Ankle sprains are common, but when they become a habit, it’s time to take a closer look.

Recurrent ankle sprains can sideline athletes and affect the daily lives of individuals, leading to chronic ankle instability. Here, we will delve into the causes, consequences, and solutions for this all-too-common problem.

Struggling with ankle giving out during physical activities? This is the guide for you!

Why Do I Keep Rolling My Ankle? Common Reasons to Know

Why do I keep rolling my ankle? It’s a question that has plagued many athletes and sports enthusiasts. We may wonder if it is our form or something else. Well, here we are going to look at some common reasons for repeating ankle rolling.

Impaired Proprioception

Proprioception is your body’s ability to sense its position in space. It can be caused by neurological disorders, nerve damage, or the result of an injury that affects the muscles, joints, or the central nervous system.

Therefore, after an ankle injury, the proprioception-related parts, like the proprioceptive receptors located in the muscles and joint capsules, get damaged, leading to a higher chance of another sprain and potentially causing your ankles to keep rolling out.

Ligamentous Laxity

Ligamentous laxity can be the answer to “Why do I keep rolling my ankle?” most of the time. Ligaments are the tissues that hold the bones together at the joint. When they’re stretched or torn and not fully recovered, they can result in a loose ankle joint and increased range of motion compared to the general population.

Some people are born with looser ligaments as a hereditary trait, while others may blame trauma, repetitive stress, or certain medical conditions. Either way, excessive movement can cause pain and increase the risk of ankle dislocations.

Muscle Weakness

During movement, muscles around the ankle stabilize the joint and absorb the shock. When muscles are weak, and stress increases, they can’t effectively control the position of the foot and ankle, making the joint more prone to rolling out.

Weak muscles cannot pull out the coordination work efficiently, which compromises the ability to adjust quickly to uneven surfaces or changes in direction, leading to a higher risk of ankle sprains and rolls.

Inadequate Rehabilitation

Without proper rehabilitation, the muscles and ligaments around the ankle do not regain their full strength and elasticity. This can result in a lack of support for the joint and reduce range of motion, contributing to instability and a higher likelihood of the ankle rolling out.

Anatomical Factors

Congenial ligamentous laxity is one of the kinds. There are also bone alignment and leg length discrepancy factors at play here.

Misalignments, such as a high or low arch in the foot, can affect how the ankle functions and distributes weight during movement. A difference in leg length can alter gait and weight distribution. They could place uneven pressure on certain parts of the ankle and make it more susceptible to sprains and rolls.

Inappropriate Footwear

Why do I roll my ankles so much? As you complain, you might wear a check if you are wearing shoes that are just not fit for the sports you are participating in. High-top shoes with adequate cushioning can help reduce the shock and provide more ankle support.

Ankles Keep Rolling: What are the Consequences?

We all know that with an ankle rolling out, it’s natural to feel anxiety and avoidance of physical activity. Our overall quality of life and mental health suffer. However, its effects extend beyond mere discomfort; they can lead to fundamental changes and give rise to new issues in other areas of the body.

Repeated ankle sprains can compound ankle instability, where supportive ligaments on the outside of the ankle become damaged and loose. The ankle feels weak and is prone to giving out more and more frequently. Arthritis Development: Long-term ankle rolling can lead to arthritis or changes in bone alignment, which may require more invasive treatments like ankle fusion or replacement surgery in the future. It will also cause pain and stiffness in the joint, reducing the ability to perform daily activities.

Long-term ankle rolling can lead to arthritis or changes in bone alignment, which may require more invasive treatments like ankle fusion or replacement surgery in the future. It will also cause pain and stiffness in the joint, reducing the ability to perform daily activities. Joint Degeneration: Each time the ankle rolls, there is a blow to the joint surfaces and ligament. If it happens repetitively with intervention, it can cause degenerative and fundamental changes to the joints, perpetuating the cycle.

Each time the ankle rolls, there is a blow to the joint surfaces and ligament. If it happens repetitively with intervention, it can cause degenerative and fundamental changes to the joints, perpetuating the cycle. Altered Gait and Posture: The body may begin to favor the stable leg to avoid pain, leading to abnormal gait and posture and potentially causing issues in the lower back, hips, and knees.

Preventative Measures for Chronic Ankle Instability

To mitigate the risks associated with chronic ankle instability, implementing preventive measures is crucial.

Stretch Before Activities to Prevent Ankle Rolls

Proper warm-up and stretching of the calf and foot muscles can help you avoid ankle trauma by improving ankle flexibility, strength, and stability. These are some great ankle stretches to do:

Ankle Circles: Rotate the ankle of your foot in circular motions, both clockwise and counterclockwise. Seated Ankle Dorsiflexion: Sit on a chair with your heels of the ground and slowly pull your toes to your shin. Ankle Plantar-Flexion Stretch: Stand with one foot forward and the other back. Lean in while keeping your back heel on the ground. Ankle Inversion and Eversion Stretches: Sit with one foot, cross over the opposite knee, and use your hand to gently push the foot inwards and then outwards.

Engage in Ankle Strength and Balance Exercises

Strengthening the muscles around the ankle can provide better support and stability.

Single Leg Balance: lift one leg off the ground and hold your body in balance with one leg. Hold this position for around a minute before then switch legs. Y Balance: Stand on one leg with the other leg lifted and reach out to tap to the front, to the back right, and to the left. Keep your hips level and maintain a slight bend in your standing knee for stability. Perform 8-10 repetitions, and then switch legs. Tip Toe Walking: Walk on your tip toes just like you are sneaking out of the door! Go for 20-30 steps and then lower your heel down to prepare for another rep. Drop landing: Standing on a raised platform, step off with one foot and land on one leg. Focus on landing quietly and controlling the movement. And repeat on the other leg.

Use Ankle Support Braces for Ankle Sprain Prevention

Conclusion

Understanding “Why do I roll my ankles so much?” is the first step toward prevention and healing. By addressing the underlying causes acitvely, such as impaired proprioception, ligamentous laxity, and muscle weakness, you can reduce the risk of future injuries.

Visit Fivali to find a full range of ankle braces that provide additional support and stability. Remember, the key to a healthy, stable ankle lies in a combination of proper care, rehabilitation, and preventive gear tailored to your needs.