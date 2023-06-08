Tabitha Swatosh was one of the newest members of the Hype House, the famous content creation group on TikTok. She joined the group in February 2022 and quickly became a fan favorite with her bubbly personality and hilarious videos. However, after only five months of being part of the Hype House, she announced her exit from the group in July 2022. Why did Tabitha Swatosh leave the Hype House? Here are some possible reasons behind her decision.

Unfollowed by the Hype House

The first sign that something was wrong between Tabitha Swatosh and the Hype House was when the official Instagram account of the group unfollowed her on July 10, 2022. The same day, Thomas Petrou, the co-founder of the Hype House, tweeted “lying clout chasers”, which he later deleted. Many fans speculated that he was referring to Swatosh and that she had been kicked out of the group for some reason.

Confirmed Her Exit on TikTok

The next day, on July 11, 2022, Swatosh confirmed her departure from the Hype House in a TikTok video. She posted an outfit transition video where she stood in front of moving boxes. A fan asked her in the comments where she was going, to which she replied, “a new chapter begins”. Another fan commented, “I’m gonna miss you being in the Hype House”, and Swatosh replied she would miss it too.

Explained Her Reason with Thomas Petrou

On July 20, 2022, Swatosh appeared in a TikTok video with Thomas Petrou, where they explained why she left the Hype House. They started the video with a humorous tone, pretending to cry and saying they would miss each other. Then they got serious and said that there was no drama or bad blood between them.

Petrou said that the Hype House was created to help people get to the next level of their careers and that Swatosh already had a solid following and career when she joined. He said that he was proud of her and that she had a major impact on the brand. Swatosh said that the Hype House helped her with self-love, confidence and being able to talk to boys in public. She also said that they set her up with the opportunity to fall in love with a man in the future.

Moving On to New Projects

Swatosh has not revealed what her new chapter entails, but she has hinted at some new projects on her social media accounts. She has posted photos and videos of herself in a recording studio, suggesting that she might be working on some music. She has also shared some clips of herself acting in a short film called “The Girl Next Door”, which is set to premiere on August 14, 2022.

Swatosh has also expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support and love. She has said that she is excited for what’s to come and that she hopes they will follow her journey.

Conclusion

Tabitha Swatosh left the Hype House after five months of being part of the group. She confirmed her exit on TikTok and explained her reason with Thomas Petrou. She said that there was no drama or bad blood between them and that they were still friends. She said that she was moving on to a new chapter in her life and that she had some new projects lined up. She thanked her fans for their support and love and asked them to follow her journey.

