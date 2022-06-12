Platelet-rich fibrin, or PRF, is the latest innovation added to the medical aesthetic industry. Most of you have probably heard of PRP or platelet-rich plasma. In line with that, many would think that PRF works the same way as PRP. Although both procedures are done to give the patient a more youthful look, PRF is proven to be a more effective process in terms of hair restoration.

Before we go through the top reasons to choose PRF treatment, you must know what PRF is and how it works.

What is PRF?

PRF is a beauty procedure for hair restoration. This treatment involves three medical steps, including injecting the concentrated plasma, which was collected from your blood, into your scalp. Doing so can promote hair regrowth, tissue regeneration, and the reproduction of body collagen.

Considering that the concentrated plasma comes from your blood, your body will absorb it quickly and easily. Therefore, you will see faster results than other hair restoration treatments. Over time, the tissue growth will make your hair follicles healthier and larger. Therefore, it gives a higher chance of regenerating thicker and healthier hair.

PRF treatment is for males and females who experience problems with hair regeneration, including small bald spots, complete baldness, receding hairline, or even hair thinning.

Reasons To Choose PRF Treatment

If you are still searching for reasons enough to convince you to undergo PRF treatment, you are in the right place. The following will answer the question, why choose PRF treatment?

Little To No Risks At All

One of the benefits of PRF treatment is that it does not involve significant risks and is 99% safe and effective. However, it is vital to avail PRF procedures done by trained and knowledgeable professionals. It is 100% natural considering that the platelet-rich fibrin which was derived from your blood will be processed without anticoagulants and additives, which are compounds that may produce skin clots. On the other hand, this procedure also involves natural fibrin and platelet, which are essential in preventing major skin reactions.

The only thing you may not love about this procedure includes minor bruising, mild soreness, swelling, and pain. However, your aesthetician will recommend topical treatments and creams to ease the pain and swelling.

But it is also worth noting that if you have abnormal or low platelets or are currently taking anti-clotting medications, it would be better to choose another hair treatment procedure than PRF to avoid serious problems.

Faster Results

Another reason to encourage you to undergo PRF treatment is that it delivers faster results. Since the platelet-rich fibrin is injected directly into your scalp, it will be immediately absorbed by the skin, which can promote healthier and stronger hair follicles in no time.

This is highly beneficial considering that the procedure lasts for less than an hour. However, you should remember that you can’t see significant results in your first session. It is recommended that you go through at least three to five sessions to notice desirable results.

Affordable

Budget is the number one reason many can’t afford professionally done, effective, and efficient, aesthetic procedures. If you don’t have enough budget to avail expensive hair treatment services, you may want to give PRF treatment a try.

PRF treatment is an innovative procedure that helps people struggling with hair thinning, baldness, and receding hairline gain back their confidence without spending too much. This is another reason behind the growing popularity of PRF treatment.

Effective

One reason that may leave you to doubt whether to schedule your PRF treatment is its effectiveness. Fortunately, professional doctors and beauty enthusiasts have claimed that PRF is an effective hair treatment.

One reason it is considered more beneficial than PRP treatment is that it ensures that the hair follicles will remain healthy and strong even after years of the complete process. This means that you will experience constant hair regrowth, which will make your crowning glory look healthier and thicker.

Moreover, it also minimizes the chances of split ends, which is the number one problem among females who regularly use hairstyling equipment.

Final Thoughts

Many are struggling with partial baldness, receding hairline, and hair thinning for different reasons. However, not all hair treatments available can treat these problems effectively. Fortunately, PRF was developed and now provides the most effective solution to these issues.

PRF is undoubtedly one of the most effective, budget-friendly, and safest hair treatments available in the medical beauty industry. It turns your blood into platelet-rich fibrin and injects it into your scalp, which is essential for achieving faster and immediate results.