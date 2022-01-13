With the rounding up of every academic year, many students tend to look forward to being hired for the summer. And, if all goes well, they even work part-time during the school year. Some are lucky to get hired and some, unfortunately, are not so lucky. They are unlucky because they applied to companies afraid to hire students for different reasons. But, at the same time, others are lucky to be hired by companies that are not afraid to hire students.

A question may begin to rouse your interest; “why are these companies not afraid to hire students?” Here are some of the reasons companies are not afraid to hire students or integrate them into their workflow..

Students Offer Fresh New Perspectives

Like new hires fresh out of school, students will always strive to be good at their jobs. This means they are willing and ready to work harder and think outside the box. To do this efficiently, they need lots of free time. However, they don’t get a lot of free time when they are schooling and working simultaneously. In such cases, you find many of them asking questions like, “how can I do my homework now that I have a job?” A simple solution to this is online homework help.

Furthermore, if there is anything peculiar to the younger generation, they can always question the status quo. They do not hesitate to ask why things are done in a particular way. Plus, since they are still studying, they are usually up-to-date with the latest methods, perspectives, and technologies. In doing so, they may cause new and better policies and practices to be adopted by the company.

Students Services Are Affordable

Salary or wage paid to a person for service is typically proportional to the years of experience such a person has. Since students have little or no work experience, they are usually very cheap to hire compared to an experienced professional. Although you have to bear in mind that they may have to be trained, their lower salary will likely offset the cost of the training.

Students Are Easier to Develop

Recall that these students are like blank slates – they don’t have the working experience. This means they may not have any previous knowledge or preconceived notion about the methods or how things are done. As a result, many companies find it easier to mold these young minds into the workforce they need. This is because they are easier to coach and more eager to learn than experienced workers. But, like the saying, “it is easier to teach a new dog new tricks than to teach an old one new tricks.”

To Develop the Leadership Potentials of Existing Staff

This may not count as one of the main reasons companies hire students. However, since hiring students is still an advantage, it will still be considered. Students do not have the working experience required to fill various positions in the company. However, they can be placed under the supervision of older staff for their grooming. In such doing, the leadership potential of such staff or group of staff is being developed.

To Supplement Staff During Temporary Leaves or Peak Periods

Several companies experience a peak period at some point of the year. Since it is not advisable to hire experienced individuals just for this period alone, they are left with the alternative of hiring students as temporary hands. They can easily hire students as ad-hoc staff in preparation for these peak periods and release them after the peak period.

Companies also hire students to cover for some members of their staff that are on temporary leaves. These students are then released once such staff has resumed. That way, there is continuity in the company’s processes, and tasks are not tied down to a person’s presence.

There you go! Those are some reasons companies are not afraid to hire students regardless of the cons of taking such a step.