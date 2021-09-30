Wigs have been an on and off trend on the market since the 70s. From colorful and original wigs to the most realistic of today, wigs have always been part of women’s fashion. They are fashionable among people of African descent, whose hair type allows them to wear permanent wigs. However, as seen on Instagram, applying these wigs is not the easiest job. For this, a relatively new innovation, great at that, is headband wigs.

What Is A Headband Wig?

A headband wig is a type of wig that has a piece of material that looks like a headband. This is the headband used to secure the wig instead of the fasteners or clips used to secure the other type of wig.

Headband wigs, like other types of wigs, generally come in various styles, colors, and lengths, making it easy for any lady to choose the one that suits her personal style and needs. However, the only major difference between the headband wig and other types of ordinary wig is the number of combs used and the softness of the headband.

Without a doubt, a wig with a headband can help protect your natural hair. When you put on the headband wig, your natural hair will be protected from elements such as dirt, dust and smoke. So you can be sure that your natural hair will not be damaged. On top of that, when you wear your headband wig, it will give your natural hair a break from tight braids, hot styling products, and hairstyles that can damage your hair. This can help your hair grow stronger and healthier.

These wigs emerged on the market during the early days of the covid-19 pandemic due to a shortage of lace wig production. Since then, they have been a fashion favorite, relatively easy to wear and maintain. However, their popularity can be attributed to some of the key characteristics that differentiate them from lace wigs.

Easy Wearing:

Putting on a headband is already one of the easiest ways to improve your appearance in a second. Having a full wig attached to the headband makes the application process a thousand times easier. Without struggling with glue, clips, pins, etc. All you have to do is slide your natural hair or braid it out of sight under the wig. It’s instant glamor!

Mix and Match:

A lace wig cannot be removed and reapplied daily unless your day lasts 27 hours. But considering how easy it is to wear a wig with a headband, you can choose a different style every day.

Curly, wavy, straight, blonde, brunette; Pick a style and you can achieve it in less than 5 minutes. Also, choosing to wear your natural color with a wig makes the hairstyle look natural and effortless.

Hair Protection:

Since no glue or other harsh chemicals are touching your hair with it, your hair is naturally protected. However, the hairline is the most vulnerable part of your scalp, as the hair is thinnest there.

Most traditional wigs use glue to attach the wig to the hairline. Unfortunately, this results in hairline damage and an unhealthy scalp.

Headband wigs simply rest on the hairline or are slightly further back. Therefore, they do not pull the hair and allow the scalp to breathe.

Final Verdict

In general, headband wigs are taking the fashion world by storm as they are so easy to wear and maintain. The ability to style your hair in a different way every day is something this Instagram-based world loves. A quality headband wig is an investment that you cannot regret.