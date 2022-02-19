No matter what type or size business you have, it is crucial to find a way to keep track of your employees and their work hours without micromanaging. When you micromanage, it gives your team a sense that you do not trust them, but if you are never keeping track of them, you give off the vibe that you do not care. Using a clock in and out app can help with this situation. You can passively keep track of employee work hours, the progress of projects, and productivity.

This type of tool can be crucial for a small business owner with few employees. A clock in and out app helps keep track of scheduling and produces advanced reports that allow you to see precisely how you’re spending your money. It will enable you as the owner to take a step back and focus on other tasks. However, this software is also beneficial for a company with hundreds of employees.

There needs to be a modern time and attendance app in place for every size company that will help you monitor employee work hours and attendance. A new business owner may need basic time tracking capabilities, while a larger business may need help limiting buddy punching. Keep reading to find out all of the benefits of a clock in and out app, plus some features to look for.

Benefits Of a Clock in And Out App For a Small Business

Even as a small business owner, you need to stay organized and find tools to help you with that organization. A timekeeper app is an ultimate tool for small business owners as it automates a lot of administrative tasks, allowing you to turn your focus towards growing your business.

Automatic Overtime Calculations

The last thing you want to deal with as a small business owner is a labor law violation. Not only can it be costly, but it can significantly impact employee morale if they’re not appropriately paid for their time spent on the clock. A simple time card app can automatically calculate work hours and overtime based on state and federal regulations. This allows you to ensure that employee work hours are correct, week after week and that they’re being paid for each minute spent working.

Alerts and Reminders

As a small business owner, you don’t have the luxury of spending every minute monitoring employee performance or their work hours. Time is money, and your time can be better spent on ensuring the success of your business. However, you must stay up to date about what’s going on in your business, and this is where alerts and reminders can help. You can get notified any time a specific action is taken in the system, like an employee forgetting to punch in or skipping their break.

Benefits Of a Clock In And Out App For a Large Company

As a large company owner, you will need to focus on a lot of things. You will have hundreds of employees to look after, and that can feel nearly impossible. In a larger company, a lot of your money will go to labor costs; you need to ensure that buddy punching is limited and that the labor costs make sense compared to your profits.

Time Theft Deterrent

In a large company, it is almost impossible to prevent buddy punching; it happens more than you are aware of. Luckily, with a team time tracking app, you can take advantage of advanced time theft deterrent features such as facial recognition. This feature only allows employees to punch time for themselves by first verifying their identity. Other features, such as punch limiting, help you prevent employees from punching time outside their scheduled work hours. These features can save your business thousands of dollars each year.

Efficient Scheduling

With hundreds of employees under your management, it can be challenging to schedule them according to their preferences and your business needs. With a job clock, managers can get a birds-eye view of who is scheduled and when. If there are any gaps in staffing, they can be easily spotted and resolved. Schedules can be viewed by employees from any permitted device, so they don’t have to ask their manager for their work hours every day, allowing them to focus on more important matters.

No matter what size your company is, you should invest in a clock in and out app. It is the ultimate way to keep track of hours, employee attendance, schedules, and job costs. You won’t regret this purchase!