A home Wi-Fi connection can only be effective if it provides a strong signal throughout your living space. Whether you are streaming movies, gaming online, or working from home, you want dead zones erased with the help of a range extender for Wi-Fi.

Nowadays, with a wide range of products available, determining which will work best for you may become a challenge. Choosing the most reputed and reliable internet service provider is essential. On that note, ACT Fibernet is one of the top options.

With a plan to launch high-performance Wi-FI extenders in the market soon, here are some of the top Wi-Fi extenders that ACT Fibernet can pair with.

TP-Link RE305

It is one of the best Wi-Fi range extenders. This model supports an operating range of up to 1500 square feet with a maximum speed of up to 1200 Mbps, making it perfect for HD video streaming and resource-intensive applications. Setting it up is very easy; you can connect it with any standard router. This dual-band Wi-Fi range extender offers seamless connectivity throughout your home.

D-Link DAP-1620

This is a long-range Wi-Fi extender. This dual-band Wi-Fi range extender covers up to 1200 square feet, offering a maximum speed of 1200 Mbps that can support many devices demanding fast internet access. This Wi-Fi router range extender comes pre-installed with smart signal indicators that’ll guide you in finding the perfect place in your house for the best results. With its very robust design and reliable connectivity, it is quite a strong contender on this list of Wi-Fi range extenders.

Netgear EX6110

This Wi-Fi range extender is a great option for large homes because of its coverage area, which is up to 2000 sq. ft., and speeds as high as 1200 Mbps. Therefore, it is one of the best Wi-Fi range extenders in India for multi-story houses or outdoor spaces.

Some of its really impressive features include fastlane technology, wherein you can dedicate one band for maximum speed. This lets you stream with no interference and enjoy complete gaming. This makes it an excellent option for users who need high-speed connectivity across different devices.

Choosing the Right ISP

For users who want the ultimate performance from their ISP, these extenders, when combined with a good-quality ISP like ACT Fibernet, will ensure that you enjoy seamless connectivity and top speeds throughout your home. With ACT’s commitment to delivering superior broadband services, enhancing your network with one of these extenders will provide a seamless online experience tailored to your lifestyle.

About ACT

ACT Fibernet is a part of Atria Convergence Technologies Limited, one of the leading Indian telecommunications companies, with its head office in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000, ACT has focused on fiber-to-the-home services and digital television. The company operates in 23+ cities and serves over 1.5 million customers. ACT Fibernet is famous for its high-speed internet plans, and it is now the third-largest ISP in the wired broadband category in India, offering high speeds and promising to uplift the connectivity experience for both homes and businesses alike.

Contact Information:

Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.

Customer Support: +91 9945999459

Email: [email protected]

*No Wi-Fi range extender was found in the product catalogue. The product names mentioned above were taken from a reference blog post on the ACT website.