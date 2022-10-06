Windows form a very crucial part of any home. Doors make or break the look and aesthetics of your home. Choosing a perfect window has never been easy because there are many options available in the market. While choosing one option, it feels like we are giving up on some other options. So there is always this feeling of missing out on something while selecting the right Windows for your house.

Choosing the right option becomes accessible only when one knows all the specifications, pros, and cons of each type of Windows. This makes the process a bit of easy. One should have their preferences also fixed as to which look they want to go with, what materials they are looking and so on.

In this blog, we are going to discuss all the types of windows and which kind of windows are more energy efficient for usage.

The following are some of the types of windows that are widely available in the market-

1) Top guided windows-

As the name suggests, top guided windows open above the floor and are operated with a single nob. They only have one knob, and that knob is used for pulling the windows up and above. They are straightforward to work with, look stylish, and give a different look to your homes. They are also durable.

2) Casement windows-

Casement windows are the most common and widely available windows. A wooden panel or Casement is first created in the window space, and then the windows are fitted. Casement windows can have different openings, like one, two, or even three. They give your homes a very elegant and antic look and are entirely safe. They complement the architecture of your home in a perfect way. They are also energy efficient.

3) Cottage windows-

Cottage windows have an opening from the middle. Both windows can be opened from the center for the Cottage windows. They have many small columns and rows inside them and can be changed per the preferences and likings of your customers. They give a very Cottage feel to your and make it stand out from all the others. They are very much durable and flexible.

4) Fixed windows-

As the name suggests, these windows have been fixed in the Casement space. They do not have any handles for the opening. These types of windows are primarily used for giving an attractive look to the homes and for the show. They are durable but also a bit high on budget. They can be fixed where the opening is not needed or when one wants to look at their home.

5) Combination windows-

Combination windows are a mixture of two types of windows that can be combined. For example, a top-guided window and a fixed window are connected together. It means that the top portion of the window can be opened from the above side, but the down part of the window will be fixed in place. When customers are confused about which choice to make, this combination of windows comes to their rescue. They can be made in the budget and range in higher budget everything is as per the customer preference and likings.

6) Georgian windows-

Georgian windows have four Casement in total. The upper two Casements are very small in size and do not open. They are just for show. While the lower two windows have an opening from the middle, and they are more significant in height than the upper windows. These types of windows give a very cozy and elegant feel to your home. They make your home look more beautiful and are durable also and energy efficient as well.

7) Fixed floor-to-ceiling windows-

Fixed floor-to-ceiling windows are very much significant in size and start from the floor, and have a height up to the ceiling. These types of windows look beautiful where there is more greenery and garden space, and the outside view becomes visible from the inside as well, and the whole home gets a classy look.

Conclusion: These are some of the types of commonly available windows in the market. Each of them has its own pros and cons. Their price ranges are different as per their specifications and strengths. One can visit the proper showroom and learn everything about it. Windows and doors are energy efficient and can withstand heavy winds and rains, and other atmospheric tensions. Choosing a window requires research and knowledge for the best-suited conditions of your home. Happy window shopping!