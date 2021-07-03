When all of a sudden, the world migrated to digital mediums––including schools, colleges, and offices––also owing to the lockdown, a greater number of people started to buy specs online because that was the only option available. And living a completely digital life for more than a year, people are used to the idea of buying spectacles online.

More than the regular pair, it was the blue light spectacles that were a hit merely because of the increased screen time. Not just the adults, but even kids had their protective glasses on. If you’re yet to join the gang, read further on which blue light spectacles should you buy:

What are blue light spectacles?

Blue light specs are your regular frames but only that they have a filter that prevents the blue light from the screens from reaching your eyes. It blocks harmful blue light and in general, helps your eye relax while you use computers, laptops, and phones.

In case you don’t have power, you can still buy these glasses with zero number.

What happens if you use a lot of gadgets?

We all know how massively we use gadgets, so whether it’s watching some show/movie on laptops or computers, or a cricket/football match on TV, or playing computer/mobile games…or even an everyday thing such as scrolling through Instagram, leads to strain in eyes. It’s as though we cannot live a life without gadgets!

The consumption of the blue light coming from these gadgets, especially at nights, can confuse our body thinking it’s still daytime. This is why a lot of youngsters sleep so late. Also, you must have noticed the tiredness and heavy eyes? That’s again due to the same reasons. We also tend to blink less when using gadgets which leads to eye fatigue, headaches, and poor quality of sleep.

Black Wayfarer Style Acetate Frame – Progressive Standard

Why should you buy spectacles that come with a blue light filter?

Prevent blue light

Prevent UV rays

Help to avoid eye strain, headache, tiredness and dry eyes

Improve image sharpness and the contrast

The sleep quality is improved as the blue light specs help in filtering out the short wavelengths that are said to delay the release of melatonin (the hormone which is released at night and which has been associated with control of the sleep-wake cycle)

Where can you buy blue light glasses?

No matter even if you’re going with the best spectacle frame, you must try it on before you buy specs online because every face is different and what suits your favourite celeb might not suit your face. But with websites like Yourspex, you get the ‘Virtual Try On’ feature where you just upload your photo and try on different specs sitting at home!

Yourspex has a wide range of blue light spectacles for men, women, and kids. So, whether you prefer cat-eyes for a stylish office look or a round, Harry Potter-like glasses for a geeky look, buy spectacles online from a range of wayfarers, rectangular frames, square frames, etc on Yourspex.com. Blue light frames start at as low as Rs. 499 with a premium build, stylish looks, and features such as scratch-resistance, UV400 protection, anti-glare coating, and more! What’s better? Get free shipping on all orders across India!

Brown Tortoise Cateye Acetate Frame – Reading Eyeglasses

Check out our special glasses for kids with zero power that are lightweight and have a blue light filter to protect those delicate eyes while they study hard from home.