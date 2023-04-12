Yoga is essential to every person in many ways, it can even solve medical issues which cannot be solved with the help of medicines or surgeries, but yoga can solve it. There are programs like 500 hour yoga teacher training which are designed for the betterment of yoga and help the youth with the advantages of yoga.

About 500 hours of yoga teacher training:

A 500-hour YTT program is an advanced level of 200 hour yoga teacher training or 300-hour yoga teacher training. 500 hours of yoga teacher training is one of the most challenging, which is very important to becoming a yoga teacher or instructor.

With the help of this training, you can achieve the foundation for a deeper understanding of the principles and practices of yoga. That will help you to teach individuals with confidence and expertise.

The 500 hours of the training program will yoga’s you learn the physical, and mental, and prospects of yoga, including asanas, pranayama, meditation, philosophy, anatomy, and teaching methodologies.

Here are some schools where you can complete your 500 hour yoga teacher training

1. Drishti Yogshala

Drishti Yogshala is a school which is established in Rishikesh, India. They offer the yoga training programs like 200 hour yoga teacher training, 300-hour yoga teacher training, and 500 hour yoga teacher training. These training programs will enhance your yoga and teaching method.

Drishti Yogshala provides a vast knowledge of the yoga asanas, correction of the yoga poses, meditation, pranayama, teaching procedure, mudra, hatha yoga, yoga sutra, anatomy, and philosophy.

You can easily register with this institution to learn yoga and benefit from yoga teacher training or yoga teacher training programs. The course suits all age groups, but self-practice is the only key to success.

They have structured the programs in a way that will empower and encourage you.

2. Rishikesh Yogpeeth

Rishikesh Yogpeeth is an honored yoga school famous for its 500-hour yoga teacher training courses. This school focuses on the teachings like holistic yoga teaching. They have so much experience in the ancient yoga philosophy with modern methods to promote this legendary tradition.

This school has almost 17 years of Yoga Training and assumes a multidisciplinary approach to Yoga.

3. Yoga Vidya Mandiram

Yoga Vidya Mandiram is a school in Rishikesh, India. This school offers a 500-hour Yoga Teacher Training program spanning 50 days and 49 nights. Their programs mainly focus on a solid foundation for enhancing the understanding and practice of yoga in a holistic approach.

This school focuses on physical practices and practices of yoga like Hatha Yoga and Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga styles of asana practice. They have art and playful activities on their rest days, so if you are looking for an active school, you can check out this place.

4. Samadhi Yoga Ashram

Samadhi Yoga Ashram in Rishikesh is considered the best yoga school in the area. Suppose you’re searching for the best yoga teacher training amid nature. The ashram has been teaching yoga for a decade and has enlightened the lives of thousands of students.

They offer various yoga courses, with the famous 500-Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course. The school teaches Hatha Yoga, Hatha Yoga, Tantra Yoga, and many more. These forms of yoga can bring together the mind, body, and soul. For those seeking a traditional yoga school, Samadhi Yoga Ashram is perfect.

They offer authentic 200-Hour Kundalini Yoga Teacher Training Courses, 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training Courses, and also teach ancient healing techniques like Ayurveda. Shri Vishnu Ji, the yoga guru, can lead you on the path of transformation. You can easily enroll in any course at Samadhi Yoga Ashram.

Conclusion

These are some of the places where you can consider completing your 500 hour yoga teacher training program. This will open up your mind and soul and connect your soul and body with god. You can check the best for you according to your preference and choice. All the institutions mentioned above are well established and good for 500 hours of yoga teacher training.