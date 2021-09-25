The functional efficiency of your air conditioning largely depends on the placement of the outside AC unit. You would habitually hire a reputed contractor during the installation, as the experts know where to place the condenser. Naturally, it makes sense to reach out to the experts for AC installation in Phoenix.

In this article, you will get to know the best location to place the external unit of your split AC. Remember, your AC involves a significant investment. The wrong placement of the condenser will have negative consequences on its performance. You should know the critical factors that will help you find the right place for the condenser unit around your home.

Why Is It Important To Place The Condenser In The Right Place?

The indoor unit of your AC is responsible for managing the heat generated from the air inside the house. However, unless you have a properly functional outside AC unit, the indoor unit won’t deliver its best performance. The condenser receives the heat that you removed from the indoors and eliminates it outside the house. Therefore, you should have the condenser unit in an appropriate place to remove the heat properly.

The wrong placement of the condenser unit will prevent it from functioning efficiently. This implies that the AC will fail to cool down the interior of your home efficiently. It can lead to a greater degree of discomfort. You would also witness a spike in the energy bills. Over time, the system is likely to break down, leading to expensive repairs.

General Guidelines For Placing Your Outdoor Unit

While deciding on the air conditioner placement of the outside unit, you need to consider these aspects.

1. Consider Exposure To Water For The Outdoor Unit

The condenser’s performance won’t be affected if it gets exposed to a small amount of water. However, it might come under severe impact from standing water. Exposure to constant moisture will lead to corrosion. The condenser fins might also get clogged by debris present in floodwater.

The electrical parts may also suffer adverse effects when they are constantly exposed to water. Make sure not to place the outdoor unit in a low area where floodwater can disrupt its performance. You also need to adequately set up the drainage mechanism so that the water does not accumulate close to the unit.

2. Place The Air Conditioner Outside Unit Away From Heat Sources

Although a bit of sunlight won’t damage the outdoor unit, its efficiency may suffer in cases of extreme heat. The greater the heat surrounding the condenser unit, the more work it must do to eliminate the air. Try not to place the outdoor unit close to a steam vent, fireplace, or anything that might generate high temperatures.

You also need to shield the outdoor unit from direct sunlight. This will significantly reduce your energy bills. Overheating of the condenser can also affect the longevity of the machine.

3. Have Enough Space Around The Outdoor Unit

While you might focus on the placement of your indoor unit, the chances are high that you might overlook the availability of open space around the outdoor unit. However, it is imperative to find a suitable location for the condenser with adequate space around it.

When you provide more room for the outdoor unit to operate, it can perform much better. There should be enough open space around so that the unit can intake fresh air. This will also make it easier to release the heat outside.

For the best results, clear some space for fresh air to flow around the condenser. Remember, any blockage around the unit will burn the compressor coil that comes with a hermetic seal.

4. Make The Outdoor Unit Easily Accessible

Place the outdoor unit in a place where you can access it easily. Remember, AC units need timely cleaning services and inspections. When you call in the experts for routine maintenance, they should have access to the condenser unit.

The area should have adequate space where the technicians can place their equipment and tools. From time to time, professionals need to recharge the unit with gas. Consider their convenience when you choose the position of the outdoor unit.

5. Take Care Of The Surface

A motor is present in the outdoor unit that vibrates while the AC operates. The unit may get displaced altogether due to vibration if you place it on an uneven, weak, or soft surface. This can lead to excessive noise, in addition to damaging the refrigerant line.

When you install the outdoor unit, make sure to place it on a solid or hard surface. In case you find the natural ground to be uneven, develop a firm base. A concrete base is perfect for these installations. The surface needs to be rigid enough so that it does not cause any vibration. Excessive vibration can also lead to refrigerant leakage and damage to the copper tubing.

Should You Place The Outdoor Unit In Your Garage Or Attic?

At times, your contractor might advise you to fix the condenser in shaded areas like the garage or the attic. However, these places lack adequate airflow. This significantly minimizes the air supply, which eventually limits the unit’s efficiency to remove heated air from the interiors. Besides, the space around the condenser would quickly heat up. This can radiate to the living spaces in your home and cause a temperature rise. Thus, opt for a more open space with enough room for the system to breathe.

Endnote

If you plan to get an AC unit installed at your home, you might be concerned about the proper placement. If you are unsure where you should place the AC outside unit, reach out to the experts. They will recommend the most suitable place.

A professional installation from reputable experts will enhance the efficiency and durability of your AC. Also, make sure to undertake periodical cleaning and maintenance of your AC to prevent any significant issues in the future.