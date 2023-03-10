Britain have been left humiliated by their Irish counterparts at the last few renewals of the Cheltenham Festival, with the race for the Prestbury Cup — the title given to the nation with the most winners from the meeting’s 28 races — largely one-way traffic.

2021’s behind-closed-doors renewal was particularly bleak, with the Brits on the end of an unprecedented and embarrassing 23-5 defeat. They did manage to pull it back to a more respectable 18-10 last year when the crowds returned, but the gap is still massive and the Irish are 1/10 in the horse racing betting to win the trophy for a fourth-straight year.

That said, there are some bankers set to line up for the hosts. So, without further ado, read on as we take a look at some of Britain’s best hopes at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.