Hello Dear readers, in this article, we will discuss one of the most frequently asked questions, “When can you start sports after rhinoplasty?” Enjoy reading.

Those who do active sports or those whose life is directly related to sports, and those whose profession is sports, can also have nose surgery. “When can sports be started after nose surgery? ‘ is the question in the minds of anyone who wants to have a nose surgery. The transition time to sports varies according to the sports field. Let’s present them under the headings below.

Can I Walk After Nose Surgery?

Seeing the title, you can say, “Walking is not a Sport. This is the activity we always do!” You can start your normal walks slowly a few days after your surgery. Even evening walks will be beneficial as they will reduce your edema. Brisk walks, long and tiring walks can be started 4 weeks after nose surgery.

When Can I Start Running?

You can start jogging 4-6 weeks after nose surgery. However, it is necessary to start at a light tempo first. If it is felt that the intracranial pressure has increased, it is useful to wait for a while. If there is no pressure, it can be continued.

When Can I Start Swimming?

Swimming is a very beneficial sport that activates all your muscles together. You can start swimming 4 weeks after your nose surgery. When entering the sea or the pool, you should be calm, jumping or diving into water should be avoided. Otherwise, it may cause trauma to the nose.

When Can Fitness, Pilates and Yoga Be Done After Nose Surgery?

If you are interested in sports such as fitness, pilates and yoga, you can start them 6-8 weeks after your rhinoplasty surgery. You should be careful not to drop the weights used in fitness sports on the nose, and you should be cautious of falls, bumps and hitting in sports such as pilates and yoga.

Can I Play Football, Basketball and Volleyball?

If you are interested in football, basketball or volleyball sports, you can start 6-8 weeks after your nose surgery. If pressure is felt, it will be useful to wait a little longer. The most important point to note in these sports branches is that there are many possibilities open to impact, such as the possibility of hitting the ball, the possibility of hitting your teammates’ arms, elbows, legs, head, and falling on the nose. These situations should be kept in mind, and one should always be very careful. Otherwise, the nose may be damaged and its shape may be distorted.

Can I Be Interested in Martial Arts After Rhinoplasty?

Martial arts are one of the most dangerous sports in the post-rhinoplasty period. Because combat sports are extremely open to blows to the nose. Combat sports such as taekwondo, karate, boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, aikido, judo are classified as martial arts that require power and serious effort. You should be patient and wait for at least 6 – 8 weeks after your rhinoplasty surgery. When you start your sports life, you should take extra care not to get a blow to the nose. Otherwise, the operation will be meaningless and serious damage may occur in the nose.

Can I Lift Weights?

If you are interested in weightlifting and similar weight-lifting sports, you should wait 8 weeks after your surgery. Then you can start at a light pace and continue if you don’t feel pressure. The most important thing after nose surgery in this sport or a similar sport is not to drop the weights on the nose. This can cause serious trauma.

Things to Consider While Doing Sports After Nose Surgery

Apart from the sports branches mentioned above, athletics, shooting, skating, equestrian, baseball, billiards, badminton, cycling, bowling, bungee jumping, mountaineering, diving, fencing, golf, wrestling, handball, gymnastics, skiing, skateboarding, cricket, rowing, lacrosse, marathon, table tennis, motor sports, archery, parachute, rafting, snowboarding, tennis, sailing and many other sports are available. All you need to pay attention to is to be patient and wait for an average of 8 weeks after your nose surgery.

The probability of blows such as hitting and falling is high in the sports branches. People who are interested in sports should pay extra care and attention after nose surgery compared to other people. As a result, when the necessary attention and care is provided, there is no inconvenience or fear of having a rhinoplasty surgery.

After rhinoplasty, you can gradually increase the intensity of sports done every month. After rhinoplasty, open areas rather than closed areas should be preferred for doing sports. Since it will be difficult to breathe after nose surgery due to the congestion already experienced, it is convenient to prefer doing sports in the open air.

As TAS Aesthetic Surgery Center, we shared with you the details about doing sports after rhinoplasty. You can read our blog post for the points you need to pay attention to after rhinoplasty. For more detailed information about Rhinoplasty in Turkey, you can contact us at +90 543 456 36 93.