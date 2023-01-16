The hype around the Rolex Tiffany is due its speculated collaboration with Tiffany & co. Many believe that the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Turquoise blue is referred to as a Tiffany, based on a collaboration between Rolex and the jewelry brand.

The Rolex Tiffany is one of the most popular variants of the Oyster Perpetual series of watches. There are several specifications related to the watch that are absolutely worth noting. However, there is an underlying reason for the exponential popularity of this particular watch. In this article, we delve into the history of the Rolex Tiffany watch and the hype around it.

A guide to Rolex Tiffany watches

People have called the Rolex Tiffany Blue the ultimate collaboration between watchmaking and jewelry designing, referring to Tiffany & Co. The reality is that the Rolex Tiffany watch has nothing to do with the jewelry company Tiffany & Co.

The misconstrued idea that the Rolex Tiffany is a watch of collaborative efforts between Rolex and Tiffany & Co. comes from the turquoise blue dial. It is purely a coincidence. Experts have stated that the shade of blue used by Tiffany & Co. differs from that of the Rolex Tiffany watch.

Features and specifications of Rolex Tiffany

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany reference no. 124300 is a watch with a relatively simple and minimalistic design compared to other Rolex models. Although the watch is considered an entry-level Rolex, it is still a great one to have in your watch collection.

Following are all the features and specifications of the Rolex Tiffany 124300 that you must know about.

Case sizes of the Rolex Tiffany watch

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual models are among the most diverse and versatile. It is mainly because the model has several different sub-variants with different case sizes and dial colors. The Rolex Tiffany is offered in 31 mm, 36 mm and 41 mm.

The dial of the watch

The Turquoise blue dial is one of the most prominent factors that differentiate Tiffany from other variants of the Oyster Perpetual range. Aside from this, all other components in the dial are shared among other variants.

Some of the highlights of the dial include lume non-numeral hour markers, luminescent hands, and the Rolex crown at the 12 o’clock marker. You will also notice the Rolex crown at the bottom of the dial, below the 6 o’clock marker between Swiss and Made. It is an upgrade in the design compared to Rolex Tiffany’s other iterations.

Bracelet of the watch

Rolex offers the Oyster Perpetual Tiffany in a three-link Oyster Bracelet with a folding Oyster clasp. This particular bracelet suits the classic styling of the watch compared to pairing it with a Jubilee bracelet.

Movement of the watch

The movement of a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany dial watch varies depending on the case size. Following are the various movements you see in a Tiffany watch.

31 mm case: 2232 caliber, self-winding perpetual mechanical movement

2232 caliber, self-winding perpetual mechanical movement 41 mm & 36 mm case: 3230 caliber, self-winding perpetual mechanical movement

Premium materials used

While the previous iterations of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual watches were produced in a two-tone gold material, the latest Tiffany versions are built using Oyster Steel. This material is also referred to as 904L Grade Stainless steel. The Rolex Tiffany also features scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

Other features

Unlike other models of Rolex, like the GMT-Master II or the Sky-Dweller, the Oyster Perpetual does not have any alternate functionality. It is referred to as a dress watch, thus showcasing time as its standard feature.

Apart from this, the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany reference no. 124300 has a water resistance of 100 meters enabled through its Twinlock screw-down waterproof crown.

Are Rolex Tiffany watches expensive?

Yes, Rolex Tiffany watches are expensive. These watches are priced above AED 100,000, with some versions going all the way up to AED 200,000. The primary reason why these watches are so expensive is that they are in high demand and are produced in limited quantities.

Hence, the rise in demand and shortage of supply in Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany watches make them highly valuable. These watches are considered to be the most lucrative Rolex watches to invest in. You can buy a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany for a great deal at the pre-owned luxury watch market in Dubai.

Other Rolex Oyster Perpetual variants

Although the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany blue is a popular variant, there are several other versions of this watch that are worth noting. Following are all the different versions of the Oyster Perpetual series.

Bright Black dial

Candy Pink dial

Bright Blue dial

Green dial

Silver dial

There are two other versions that are as special and unique as the Tiffany blue. These versions are known as yellow and coral red dial Oyster Perpetuals. Perhaps, if you want something that carries an elegant and quirky design, you can prefer to buy these watches in red or yellow variants.

What type of watch is the Rolex Tiffany?

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany is referred to as a dress watch. Watches in this category commonly feature a simple and clean design. These watches are not complicated and have a straightforward design.

Therefore, if you are looking for a watch that matches your formal or casual attire, there is an Oyster Perpetual that suits your style. The Rolex Tiffany, in particular, compliments light-colored clothing due to its turquoise blue dial.

Rolex Tiffany: An elegant and magnificent luxury watch

Among other watch models produced by Rolex that are offered in a turquoise blue dial, the Oyster Perpetual is the most popular version. A Tiffany blue dial watch is easily recognizable and carries a distinct style.

We have also cleared that Rolex and Tiffany & Co. have not collaborated to create the turquoise blue Oyster Perpetual. This watch has been fully designed and built by the craftsman at Rolex.

Therefore, to culminate this article, if you are interested in investing in an exquisite timepiece like the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany, make sure to browse through the collection of watches present in the UAE watch market.