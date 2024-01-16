Opening cases is one popular method of obtaining skins, but there are lots of them. In most cases, players get stuck about which case to open. In this article, we will try to give you detailed information about one of the most popular CS2 cases, Gamma 2 Case. We will talk about the knife skins that Gamma 2 Case contains, which make the case popular, discuss other skins that may capture your attention, and lastly, we will list three methods on how to get Gamma 2 Case and any other case in CS2.

Gamma 2 Case Overview

Introduced seven years ago on August 18, 2016, as part of the “Double Exposure” update, Gamma 2 Case is a CS2 weapon case requiring a specific Gamma 2 Case Key for opening. Housing a total of 17 weapons and 30 knife skins, Gamma 2 Case is categorized as having a base grade rarity, rendering it a more commonplace drop when compared to other cases. The contents of this case encompass a mix of valuable, rare, and common items, providing users with a diverse range of possibilities when unlocking it.

Among the 17 weapon skins featured in Gamma 2 Case, it’s noteworthy that only 2 hold a covert rarity level, while 7 fall under the mil-spec rarity category, a relatively common designation. The case is characterized by a moderate price compared to its counterparts, fluctuating between $1.3 to $1.8 on various platforms. Notably, Gamma 2 Case has garnered ownership among several professional players, including notable names such as Happy, FalleN, and S1mple.

Knives from Gamma 2 Case

As mentioned, there are about 30 knife skins that you can get by opening Gamma 2 Case. The following are several popular knife skins that you may acquire by opening the case:

Bayonet | Lore

Bayonet | Gamma Doppler

Flip Knife | Bright Water



As mentioned earlier, Gamma 2 Case stands out for its knife skins, characterized by their high rarity, popularity, and significant value. All the previously mentioned cases have a Covert Rarity, making them exceptionally challenging to obtain as regular drops, immensely popular, and commanding a minimum value of $500 in the skin market.

Other Skins from Gamma 2 Case

Okay, knife skins were the stars of Gamma 2 Case, but there are 17 other nice skins that you can get. Here are several notable skins that you may want to add to your inventory:

AK-47 | Neon Revolution

FAMAS | Roll Cage

MP9 | Airlock

How to Get Cases in CS2?

Cases, like other CS2 items, can be easily obtained. Essentially, they are drops that players receive based on their in-game performance. However, there are also other methods for acquiring them. Let’s explore all of them.

In-Game Drops

In CS2, your performance can bring you cases as a recognition of your skills and accomplishments during the game. These cases serve as containers holding various in-game items, ranging from weapon skins to stickers. Players receive cases as drops based on their performance in matches, with factors such as match duration, personal scores, and team success influencing the likelihood of receiving them. To increase the chances of obtaining more cases, players can focus on improving their in-game skills, participating in longer matches, and achieving better individual and team performances.

The rarity of the cases that drop varies, with some being more common and others considered rare. In fact, this is the downside of case opening – there’s no assurance about what you’ll get. Even if you perform exceptionally well and earn a case, there’s no guarantee that the opening process will reward you with anything more than a common item.

Purchasing from Steam Marketplace

Acquiring cases from the Steam Marketplace offers players an alternative means of obtaining these coveted items. Unlike traditional in-game drops, cases from the Marketplace often come bundled with keys, which are required to unlock and reveal the contents of the case. The advantage of acquiring cases through the Steam Marketplace lies in the ability to choose specific cases and potentially save time that might be spent waiting for random drops during gameplay. However, it’s essential to note that the cost associated with purchasing cases and keys can vary, and the decision to use this method depends on individual preferences, budget considerations, and the desire for particular items.

Trading with Others

Trading with other players stands as another popular method of obtaining cases in the CS2 community. This process involves swapping cases, keys, or in-game items with other players. The advantage of trading lies in the ability to acquire specific cases or items, offering a more targeted approach compared to random in-game drops. However, you better keep your eyes on fair item valuation, trustworthiness, and avoiding potential scams.

Conclusion



Here we are! Sorting through the many cases in the game can be a challenging task, but getting to know what makes Gamma 2 Case special, like its cool knife skins and different items, makes CS2 even more fun to play. So, in this article, we explored Gamma 2 Case from all possible perspectives, starting with the general overview, continuing with the knife it contains and all other weapon skins, and concluding with how to get it. We also provided tips to ensure you have a smooth experience without any unwanted issues while obtaining it. Feel free to choose any of the mentioned methods for obtaining Gamma 2 Case. Best of luck in your case openings and enjoy the game!