In present times when fitness is what everyone talks about, BMI (body mass index) is used plenty of times in a conversation. However, many of us lack clarity when it comes to describing BMI and how it is related to life insurance. Let’s make this simpler for you.

BMI is the ratio between weight and height. This can be defined as weight in terms of kg divided by square of height in terms of metres. This specific ratio is used for classifying if an individual is overweight, underweight, or obese.

How can you compute BMI?

There are three simple methods for computing your BMI. The BMI computation formula is –

Weight of an individual (in kilogram)/ (height of an individual) (in m2)

A BMI of below 18.50 shows you are underweight.

A BMI between the range of 18.50 and 24.90, shows you are normal.

A BMI between the range of 25 and 29.9 shows you are overweight as compared to your height.

A BMI over 30 indicates you are obese.

Body mass index chart –

Referring to a BMI chart is a simple way to get an idea about where you stand. The BMI chart has the heights stated on the side and the weight mentioned horizontally. In the case, you are unable to manually compute your BMI, then you can use an online BMI calculator to instantly compute your BMI and get an idea of the premium you may be charged on your insurance. Also, you become aware of the risk you may be facing of encountering certain weight-related diseases.

An online BMI calculator is a widely used calculator to measure your body health depending on your height and weight. It is computed by dividing your weight (in kg) by the square of your height (in m). The outcome offers you a rough idea of the body fat present in your body. BMI is an important instrument for researchers, doctors and even health insurance companies to assess your overall wellness and health and based on this your insurance premium is determined.

What’s an online BMI calculator?

The BMI calculator is a widely used instrument that measures your body fat depending on your weight and health. This is an important instrument if you are looking to attain and maintain good body weight. An online BMI calculator uses a simple mathematical formula to estimate your body’s fat percentage and categorise them accordingly.

As mentioned above, BMI is the measurement depending on your height and weight. The formula for computing your BMI is the weight (in kg)/ [height (m)]2

What’s the importance of using an online BMI calculator?

Online BMI is an important measure for evaluating the risk of distinct health diseases. Various studies have shown that an individual with a high BMI is often associated with an enhanced risk of getting critical diseases and conditions like stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer. Additionally, a low BMI shows malnutrition, which may also result in a wide range of health issues. By computing your BMI, you can take calculative steps to reduce/increase and maintain a healthy body weight, which would allow lowering the risk of getting any diseases in the future.

The BMI calculator is an important instrument for medical professionals to evaluate their patient’s health conditions. During routine physical assessments, doctors usually measure your height and weight to compute your BMI. This information allows the doctor to determine if you are healthy and provide apt advice for maintaining and attaining a healthy weight.

What’s the usage of the BMI index and what it signifies?

The online BMI calculator is used for identifying those who are at risk of various medical problems. High blood pressure, diabetes, heart diseases and stroke are a few of the medical problems. As per the research, those having a BMI equaling 25 or more are most probably those with a lower BMI to witness such health problems.

Insurance companies make use of the BMI as a factor to decide your insurance premium. BMI is looked upon as a crucial indicator of your overall health and is utilised for predicting your risk of developing specific health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, etc., in the future.

The usage of a BMI calculator is even necessary for public health. The insurance companies make use of the BMI as a screening instrument to figure out those who might be at risk of getting health issues. Those having a high BMI are looked upon as high risk and might require paying a higher premium for securing an insurance policy. This is because they are more likely to develop health issues that might need costly medical treatment, which may result in higher insurance claims for the health insurance company.

The usage of BMI by health insurance companies is also looked upon as controversial. A few argue that a BMI is not a trustworthy and accurate means of deciding an individual’s health as it doesn’t differentiate between body fat and muscle mass. An individual having higher muscle mass might even have a higher BMI, but they might not be at risk of getting any health issues in the future. In contrast, an individual having a lower BMI may have a high per cent of body fat and might be at an enhanced risk of developing specific health issues.

How to change your BMI?

An online BMI calculator is an important instrument, which is used for determining if your weight is appropriate for your height. Maintaining a normal BMI is important for overall well-being as having an unhealthy BMI may result in a range of medical issues. Here are some of the ways you can change your BMI.

Maintain a balanced diet

One of the effective means of changing your BMI is taking up a balanced diet. In a balanced diet, you can include all the necessary kinds of nutrients that your body requires like carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Having a balanced diet assists you in maintaining a normal weight as you are not consuming more than the requirement of your body.

Exercise regularly

The next effective means of changing your BMI is by indulging in constant exercise. Exercise not just burns calories but even assists in forming lean muscle mass, which helps enhance your metabolism. The more muscle you hold, the higher calories your body would burn when at rest, resulting in reduced BMI.

Get adequate sleep

Many underestimate the requirement for good sleep when it comes to building a healthy BMI. Inadequate sleep can hamper your hormones, resulting in enhanced appetite, weight gain and lower metabolism.