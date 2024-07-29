

Whether you own your home or you’re renting, feeling comfortable in your own space might be more important to your mental health than you might expect. If you feel as though your current residence is a temporary one, it makes sense why you might not have taken the time to decorate it properly. While it can feel like an inconvenience that you’ll be forced to repeat down the line, it can be transformative for your time spent at home.

Everyone experiences comfort differently, but even then, there are certain constants that can help you to plan your home design accordingly.

Comfortable Furniture

Furniture is expensive. This fact alone can put some people off decorating their homes as much as they would like, but it can also lead to them putting up with pieces of furniture that are causing them more problems than they might have otherwise noticed.

In particular, the mattress you sleep on and the sofas or chairs that you have in your living room can damage your spine and back health. This might even be something that you notice whenever you go to sleep; some people are going to have preferences for softer or firmer mattresses, after all, and over time, you might notice how what you’re putting up with makes you feel.

While it’s important to think about it in terms of your health, it’s also just about your general comfort. If you like to relax by simply sitting and scrolling through social media on your phone or by visiting an online casino to play the various games that are available, you’ll want to do so without the quality of the chair impacting you. Again, while this can be an additional cost that you’re keen to avoid but you might be underestimating how much of a difference a positive improvement could make to your time spent at home and engaging with your interests.

Your Home, Your Preferences

Part of the fun of decorating your home is going out and seeing something that you really like, something you like so much that you want to make it a part of your décor and something you’ll look at every day.

While some people might feel a certain pressure to have certain items (you might need a table, for instance), the leisurely nature of acquiring these items is what can make it enjoyable. You don’t necessarily need a wall hanging, but if you see one that ticks your aesthetic boxes and would suit your home, embracing it can be an exciting addition that makes you feel more at ease at home.

Understanding this space as an extension of your own interests in that regard can help you to feel happier about decorating it. After all, while the process of decorating might have to be something that you have to do again when you move somewhere new, all the decorations you buy now can come with you. If you decide that some of them don’t fit the new space in quite the same way, that’s okay, but many of them will, so it’s better to hang onto them and cross that bridge when you come to it rather than opting to start completely afresh each time.

Recognize What It’s Missing

For many people, it’s easy to be negative. It’s not always possible to live in a home that you find completely ideal, and this makes it much easier to notice the things that you don’t like about it. While it’s always valuable to think about the positives and embrace what these spaces do well, identifying the things that you don’t like can also be important for making positive changes.

For example, not everyone is going to be fortunate enough to have a garden, and for some, the lack of outside space can lead to a distinct lack of comfort. In that case, you might turn your attention to house plants, and how you can fill your interior with hanging plants and greenery to bring the outside in. This can have a boost to your mental health in itself, but if you combine this with a healthy dose of natural light, you might further strengthen that connection to the outside.