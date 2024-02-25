When accidents cannot be avoided, having the right insurance can be a major difference maker in the matter. Being underinsured can leave you with no way to be mobile. That’s part of why motorists want to know how much insurance will pay when their car has been totaled. Given the legacy of safety and danger on our roads, it’s a responsible inquiry to make proactively.

For answers to questions like these and more, you can talk with a las vegas car accident lawyer . As legal professionals specializing in personal injury law, they’ve got the extensive experience and knowledge to guide you in the right direction. It’s just one more step you can take in the direction of always having enough insurance to cover the cost of a totaled car.

What Is A Totaled Car?

A “totaled car” is a car that’s been damaged to the point where it can’t be repaired or restored. It’s also known as a total loss. Insurance companies will usually classify a car as totaled once the damage to the car eclipses a given percentage of the car’s cash value. This insurance ceiling changes depending on the underwriter, but 70% to 75% is the range commonly used.

Totaled Vehicle Insurance Coverage Options

It’s better to understand your insurance coverage proactively, rather than reactively. Policies underwritten with coverage for totaled vehicles come in various packages, and each one has its advantages and disadvantages. Coverage options include:

Collision Coverage

As part of your insurance policy, collision coverage is designed to cover the cost of repairs or to yield a full payout if your car is totaled, regardless of fault. The totaled car must be the result of a collision with another vehicle or object.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage works for all non-collision-related damages. Vandalism, theft, and environmental hazards like fire, flooding, wind, and natural disasters are covered in this policy. It’s a great policy to have in areas that are prone to the elements.

Gap Insurance Coverage

Gap insurance is additional coverage focusing on financing. This coverage is for anyone who owes more money on their car than its actual cash value (ACV). If a total loss happens, gap insurance can cover the difference between the loan amount owed and the payout.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

When uninsured and underinsured drivers on the road are involved in an incident where a car is totaled, there’s no insurance company to recover damages from other than your own. This coverage is designed to protect you from having to foot the bill when this is the case.

What Happens if Your Car Is Totaled?

When your car totals out, a series of events typically follows that often look like this:

Assessment of damage

ACV evaluation

Total loss settlement

Options for the totaled

Retain salvage

Insurance settlements

Replacement vehicle

This whole process can be done in one day, but normally it might take longer. Insurance companies tend not to rush through these post-totaled car protocols, as doing so can negatively impact their bottom line.