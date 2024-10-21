[meta description: A red dress is versatile and can be styled in a variety of ways! In this post, we’ll share what to wear with a red dress from accessories to clothing items.]

A red dress is undeniably a statement piece. The color is bold, elegant, and sure to make you stand out, no matter the occasion.

Whether you’re wearing a red dress to prom or attending a friend’s party celebration, you’re probably wondering how to style it. Today, we’ll share some style tips that’ll help give your red dress an extra glamorous “glow up.”

How to Decide What to Wear With a Red Dress

With so many different options, it can be difficult to decide what to wear with a red dress. However, keeping these considerations in mind can help you come to a decision:

Dress Code

Many events have dress codes in place, so it’s important to check if this is the case for your event. If there’s a formal dress code, consider pairing your red dress with delicate jewelry and stiletto heels. If your event calls for a casual dress code, then you may instead want to opt for a denim jacket or sandals to keep things relaxed and simple.

Comfort

Looking your best is important, but you should also feel your best! When choosing what to wear with a red dress, make sure the clothing items you pick are comfortable and won’t restrict your movements. You should also opt for a pair of shoes that are easy to walk in and won’t rub against your toes.

Weather

It’s easy to forget about the weather, but if you don’t dress in weather-appropriate attire, you won’t be able to enjoy the event to its fullest. Check the weather forecast before you head out to your event and adjust your outfit accordingly. For example, if the weather is predicted to be cold, layer up and wear a pair of thick, warm tights.

Colors

Red is one of the boldest colors you can wear. While this helps you stand out from the crowd, it does mean you need to be extra careful when choosing colorful accessories. Not all colors suit red, and pairing the wrong colors together can leave your outfit looking awkward and unflattering.

The best colors depend on the specific shade of your dress — for example, a rust red dress should be paired with warm colors — and your natural undertones (neutral, cool, or warm). However, colors that typically complement red include gold, silver, black, white, cream, camel, mustard yellow, and grey.

What to Wear With a Red Dress: Accessorize, Style, and Impress!

A red dress is versatile and can be styled in a whole range of different ways! Here are some of our all-time favorite accessories and clothing items to wear with a red dress:

Black Heels: Black high heels complement practically any style of red dress and offer a bold, eye-catching contrast. They’re also particularly well-suited to formal occasions such as proms. Opt for a stiletto heel type if you’re after a wow-the-crowd kind of look, or stick to a wedge for a more casual feel.

Red Accessories: There's no such thing as "too much" red! Pairing your red dress with red accessories offers a striking, monochromatic vibe. You can also incorporate different shades of red (like burgundy) to add more dimension to the overall look.

Champagne Clutch Bag: A champagne clutch bag flatters practically every kind of red dress thanks to its subtle hue and elegant design. A clutch bag is also convenient to have at events like parties, as it'll allow you to store all your essentials without being overly bulky.

Rhinestone Belt: A rhinestone belt will help accentuate your curves and add an extra sparkly touch to your outfit. While a rhinestone belt can suit both casual and formal attire, it pairs particularly well with red prom dresses.

Cream Scarf: A cream scarf complements a red knit dress beautifully. Plus, it'll help to keep you snug in the winter months, especially if it's made from a material like cashmere.

Denim Jacket: A denim jacket works great if you're after a summery, laid-back look. Denim also suits all shades of red (and practically every other color), making it a versatile wardrobe staple that you can use time again and again.

Yellow Gold Earrings: Yellow gold earrings pair well with orange-toned reds, such as rust and brick red, and they provide a sophisticated, glamorous look that suits formal events perfectly.

Dazzling in Red

Red dresses exude elegance and charm. While red dresses are stunning by themselves, pairing them with flattering accessories and clothing attire can help take them up an extra-stylish notch.

We hope our styling suggestions have been helpful, and remember that you don’t have to follow our advice religiously — wear what you personally love and feel confident in!