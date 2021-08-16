For more than three years, EA has been working on a new technology, HyperMotion, which will bring realism gameplay and animations in FIFA 22 to the next level but affect only the versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game makers filmed the actual soccer game and then transferred it to the game with unique technology.

The most important update: the authors of the game have promised to improve goalkeepers’ performance. It’s unclear whether they will miss less goals yet, but saves should be more beautiful and cinematic, and the keeper’s actions will become more apparent.

Here are the key points from the EA pitch notes:

– players fight for the ball more realistically in the air;

– receiving and handling the ball is also more realistic;

– the defensive line acts together instead of each player individually;

– there are excellent graphics features;

– and a few other exciting innovations.

Graphics

The same technology in the game will provide a few thousand new animations. However, most of them will be available only to PS5 or Xbox Series (according to EA, such updates won’t work on other devices).

We are talking about various physical contests, players’ behaviour during and outside the game (players have learned to wipe sweat from their foreheads and communicate with partners). According to some reports, the graphics off the field will also change the fans, the bench, and more.

Ultimate Team

There has been much criticism of the mode, and it will get a series of changes.

Firstly, new icon cards will be Gabriel Batistuta, Wayne Rooney, Jaap Stam, Alfredo Di Stefano and Kafu.

Secondly, there will be alternative cards for Icons, FUT Heroes. We can highlight Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, Clint Dempsey, Joe Cole, and Tim Cahill.

The main innovation is the preview packs. You’ll be able to see the contents and then decide whether to buy that particular set. If you’re not satisfied with the content, you’ll have a new attempt to pull something cool after 24 hours.

Some sources claim that developers completely redesigned the mode menu. EA will also improve rewards for successful performance with the complete rework of the Division Rivals mode: the player’s progress will be divided into stages, each representing the growth and new prizes. Each week it will reset, and the grind is going to start all over again.

EA also introduces Elite Division, which will situate beyond Div. 1 and be the place for best players and eSports athletes to compete. For the bettors, it would be even easier to fully understand the power rankings of the players and place bets on the best of them during competitions at gambling operators, such as Parimatch, whose review is available here https://bookmaker-ratings.com/review/pari-match-review/.

New Leagues and Teams

There will probably be four new divisions in the game: the national leagues of Colombia, Cyprus, and Hungary and England’s fifth strongest league, the Vanarama National League. In addition, there will be a new European club tournament, the UEFA Europa Conference League (the third in importance after the Champions League and Europa League).

Italian club Atalanta will disappear from the game: the team signed an exclusive deal with PES. Bergamo Calcio will replace it. Perhaps the same fate awaits Napoli.

Other Innovations

The most exciting thing: the game, for the first time, will have a female commentator. It is former professional player Alex Scott.